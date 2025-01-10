Former Arsenal forward Mika Biereth completes medical ahead of €15m move to Monaco

Mika Biereth (21) has completed his medical ahead of the completion of his move to AS Monaco, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

As reported by Foot Mercato on Thursday, Monaco reached an agreement with Sturm Graz regarding the transfer of former Arsenal forward Biereth. Whilst the Danish striker had a €12m release clause, which would come into affect in the summer, Les Monégasques were in need of attacking reinforcements urgently after Folarin Balogun suffered a serious shoulder injury, which will rule him out for several months.

Biereth will therefore join in a deal worth €13m up front, which could rise to €15m if bonus clauses are met. The former Arsenal man has completed his medical on Friday ahead of the move. As part of the impending move to the Principality club, his formative club Arsenal, who sold him to Sturm Graz in the summer for a little under €5m, will get a sell-on percentage.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle