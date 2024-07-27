Footmercato: Lyon ‘begin talks’ for highly-rated Milan midfielder – the details

AC Milan are set to re-vamp their midfield this summer, and there has been a growing interest in one midfielder from other clubs. Today, a report has suggested that there is a rising level of interest in France.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Napoli were tempted by the prospect of signing Yunus Musah, but their efforts were quickly rebuffed. Following the interest, Musah was deemed un-sellable by the Rossoneri, with him being listed as one of only three secure midfielders.

However, this has not put other clubs off, and a report from Footmercato has suggested that there is interest from Olympique Lyon in the midfielder’s services. The report states that the French club are ‘spending like crazy’ this summer, and this much is true with €125 million spent already.

They are not finished, though, and their recruitment team have identified Milan’s American midfielder as their next potential acquisition, and Footmercato suggests that talks have already begun between the two clubs.

Given he is priced at €22m, it will not be an easy deal to negotiate, especially when the midfielder is supposedly unavailable. However, it has been stated throughout the mercato so far that if a value is met, then a deal will be considered.

Musah will also have to be convinced of a move, according to the report, but if he is offered first-team guarantees, perhaps his head could be turned.