Football rumours: Brentford star Ivan Toney could command a nine-figure fee

What the papers say

Suitors of Brentford’s in-demand striker Ivan Toney have reportedly been warned they will need to pay at least £100,000,000 for his services. The Sun, citing Talksport, says the Bees would want a nine-figure fee for the 27-year-old. Arsenal and Chelsea are both believed to be considering a move for Toney, who returns from a betting ban next month.

Manchester United’s Dan Gore could be off to Preston (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Manchester Evening News reports Preston are interested in a loan move for Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore. Despite the 19-year-old only making one appearance for the first team, North End bosses are interested in bringing him in to help the club chase a play-off place.

Tottenham are monitoring Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, according to The Telegraph. The 21-year-old is expected to cost £26m, should he move in the January transfer window.

And the paper also says Newcastle have opened talks with 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley over signing a long-term deal once he turns 18.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: RB Leipzig open talks to sign Eljif Elmas — understand €25m bid has been submitted. Negotiations to take place with Napoli as Elmas is open to change and try new experience in 2024. It’d be permanent transfer — deal on and advancing. pic.twitter.com/rbtoKXCxfC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Man United among Premier League giants set to miss out on highly-rated Brazilian Full story 👇https://t.co/kGP4uwHETe — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 20, 2023

Players to watch

Sergio Reguilon in action for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sergio Reguilon: Bild reports the Tottenham defender – on loan at Manchester United – is wanted by Borussia Dortmund.

Mauro Icardi: Real Madrid are set to make a move for the Galatasaray striker, according to Marca.