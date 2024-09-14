Football roundup May River Hilton Head Island, HHCA pick up blowout wins
A roundup of Hilton Head area games on Thursday and Friday night:
May River 35, Brookland-Cayce 13
The Sharks moved to 4-0 with a win over the Bearcats on Thursday night.
Andrew Johnston ran for three scores and May River had almost 400 yards of offense, all on the ground. Tanner Macy and Asa Haskins each added a TD for the Sharks.
Johnson finished with 131 yards rushing while Gage Duncan and Sean Mitchell each went for 104.
Hilton Head Island 41, Hardeeville 8
Derrick Raniszewski threw three touchdowns and Carson Haines caught two in the Seahawks’ blowout win Thursday night.
Jeremiah Walters caught a TD pass and also threw one for HHI. Troy Timko and Thaddeus Czarnecki each rushed for a score.
Goose Creek 27, Beaufort 12
Isaac Smalls and Eric Smart had TD runs in the loss for Beaufort, which played the game without starting quarterback Samari Bonds.
Bonds missed the game with an injury suffered last week. Caleb Stephan started in Bonds’ place.
Williamsburg Academy 28, Thomas Heyward 26
The Rebels missed a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter in the loss to the Stallions.
THA trailed 28-20 but Colton Young blocked the punt for THA. Plays later, Tony O’Banner scored on a TD run but the two-point try was unsuccessful.
Young had two TD runs for THA.
Bethesda Academy 42, Hilton Head Prep 12
Jordan Cheever rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Turner threw two TD passes for Bethesda.
Woodland 42, Whale Branch 13
The Warriors had their two-game winning streak snapped by Woodland.
The victory was Woodland coach Eddie Ford’s 100th of his career.
Hampton County 50, Bluffton 36
Jaylen Singletary scored two touchdowns on offense and two on defense as the top-ranked team in 2A defeated the Bobcats.
Aedan McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for one in the loss. Roman Benjamin, Nate Ulmer and Carnell Warren had TD catches for the Bobcats.
Hilton Head Christian 42, John Paul II 13
Quarterback Reid McCollum threw two touchdown passes and ran for one early as the Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the win over the Warriors.
Bryant Jolley had a TD run and Alan Wolf threw a TD pass to Tommy Gehm for JPii.
Battery Creek 41, Bethune Bowman 0
The Dolphins moved to 2-2 on the season with a win over Bethune Bowman.
Beaufort Academy 35, Lee Academy 20
Dietrich Shuford had two long TD passes and Nych Underwood returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Eagles’ win over Lee.
Statewide Scores
Friday
A.C. Flora 20, Laurens 17
Abbeville 49, Ninety Six 28
Baptist Hill 30, Academic Magnet 22
Batesburg-Leesville 21, Lower Richland 7
Berkeley 22, West Ashley 0
Bishop England 21, Philip Simmons 14
Blythewood 23, Keenan 14
Camden 43, Ridge View 26
Catawba Ridge 38, Spring Valley 14
Cathedral 58, Conway Christian 8
Cheraw 35, Darlington 13
Chesnee 28, R-S Central 24
Clover 37, York 6
Colleton County 50, Stall 0
Dorchester 19, Patrick Henry 13
Dutch Fork 35, Gray Collegiate 0
Francis Hugh Wardlaw 58, Oakbrook 34
Franklin County 49, West-Oak 17
Gaffney 31, Freedom 0
Greenwood 14, Lexington 0
Greenwood Christian 40, Whitmire 14
Hammond 48, Heathwood Hall Episcopal 0
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 32, Denmark Olar 6
Irmo 55, Carolina Forest 7
James Island 16, Cane Bay 3
Jefferson Davis 54, The King’s 0
Lamar 21, Lake City 14
Lancaster 32, Fort Mill 27
Lee Central 39, Hannah Pamplico 25
Loris 41, North Myrtle Beach 14
Lucy G. Beckham 35, Hanahan 28
Marlboro County 40, Conway 16
Mcbee 56, Buford 20
Mullins 6, Latta 0
North Augusta 14, Thurmond 7
Northwestern 28, South Pointe 14
Oceanside Collegiate 42, Ashley Ridge 29
Orangeburg Prep 27, Clarendon Hall 0
Palmetto Christian 60, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0
Pee Dee 48, Florence Christian 16
Pinewood Prep 49, Camden Military 6
River Bluff 14, Gilbert 13
South Aiken 31, Barnwell 26
South Florence 49, Fort Dorchester 14
Stratford 23, Socastee 17
Sumter 35, Crestwood 14
Trinity Collegiate 6, First Baptist 0
Wando 34, St James 20
Ware Shoals 28, Towns County 12
West Florence 41, Wilson 0
Westside 55, Belton Honea Path 14
Westwood 31, Airport 7
Wilson Hall 42, Laurence Manning 15
Thursday
Andrews 38, Andrew Jackson 21
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Calhoun County 18
Berea 26, Southside 20
Blackville-Hilda 20, Silver Bluff 14
Broome 28, Emerald 25
Cardinal Newman 28, Ben Lippen 0
Chapin 42, Newberry 37
Clinton 49, Chapman 27
Columbia 20, Great Falls 6
Dillon 48, Marion 7
Eastside 23, Blue Ridge 13
Fairfield Central 33, Lewisville 8
Georgetown 34, Carvers Bay 29
Greer 18, Byrnes 10
Hartsville 49, Rock Hill 30
Lake Marion 7, Cross 6
Lake View 41, Scotts Branch 14
Landrum 43, Polk County 6
Liberty 28, Palmetto 9
Lugoff Elgin 49, Aiken 18
Mid Carolina 34, North Central 13
Mountain View Prep 48, Crescent 21
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 25, Edisto 22
Powdersville 16, Pendleton 7
Richland Northeast 58, Nation Ford 49
Ridge Spring-Monetta 21, American Leadership Academy 6
Saluda 16, Chester 12
Seneca 24, Walhalla 7
St. Joseph’s Catholic 21, Pickens 7
Swansea 28, Pelion 18
Timberland 28, Kingstree 6
TL Hanna 36, Wren 29
Union County 30, Blacksburg 27
Waccamaw 42, Johnsonville 8
Wagener-Salley 30, Allendale Fairfax 0
Williston-Elko 35, Eau Claire 22
Winn 56, Laurens Academy 20
Woodruff 36, Woodmont 13