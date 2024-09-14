Football roundup May River Hilton Head Island, HHCA pick up blowout wins

A roundup of Hilton Head area games on Thursday and Friday night:

May River 35, Brookland-Cayce 13

The Sharks moved to 4-0 with a win over the Bearcats on Thursday night.

Andrew Johnston ran for three scores and May River had almost 400 yards of offense, all on the ground. Tanner Macy and Asa Haskins each added a TD for the Sharks.

Johnson finished with 131 yards rushing while Gage Duncan and Sean Mitchell each went for 104.

Hilton Head Island 41, Hardeeville 8

Derrick Raniszewski threw three touchdowns and Carson Haines caught two in the Seahawks’ blowout win Thursday night.

Jeremiah Walters caught a TD pass and also threw one for HHI. Troy Timko and Thaddeus Czarnecki each rushed for a score.

Goose Creek 27, Beaufort 12

Isaac Smalls and Eric Smart had TD runs in the loss for Beaufort, which played the game without starting quarterback Samari Bonds.

Bonds missed the game with an injury suffered last week. Caleb Stephan started in Bonds’ place.

Williamsburg Academy 28, Thomas Heyward 26

The Rebels missed a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter in the loss to the Stallions.

THA trailed 28-20 but Colton Young blocked the punt for THA. Plays later, Tony O’Banner scored on a TD run but the two-point try was unsuccessful.

Young had two TD runs for THA.

Bethesda Academy 42, Hilton Head Prep 12

Jordan Cheever rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Turner threw two TD passes for Bethesda.

Woodland 42, Whale Branch 13

The Warriors had their two-game winning streak snapped by Woodland.

The victory was Woodland coach Eddie Ford’s 100th of his career.

Hampton County 50, Bluffton 36

Jaylen Singletary scored two touchdowns on offense and two on defense as the top-ranked team in 2A defeated the Bobcats.

Aedan McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for one in the loss. Roman Benjamin, Nate Ulmer and Carnell Warren had TD catches for the Bobcats.

Hilton Head Christian 42, John Paul II 13

Quarterback Reid McCollum threw two touchdown passes and ran for one early as the Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the win over the Warriors.

Bryant Jolley had a TD run and Alan Wolf threw a TD pass to Tommy Gehm for JPii.

Battery Creek 41, Bethune Bowman 0

The Dolphins moved to 2-2 on the season with a win over Bethune Bowman.

Beaufort Academy 35, Lee Academy 20

Dietrich Shuford had two long TD passes and Nych Underwood returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Eagles’ win over Lee.

Statewide Scores

Friday

A.C. Flora 20, Laurens 17

Abbeville 49, Ninety Six 28

Baptist Hill 30, Academic Magnet 22

Batesburg-Leesville 21, Lower Richland 7

Berkeley 22, West Ashley 0

Bishop England 21, Philip Simmons 14

Blythewood 23, Keenan 14

Camden 43, Ridge View 26

Catawba Ridge 38, Spring Valley 14

Cathedral 58, Conway Christian 8

Cheraw 35, Darlington 13

Chesnee 28, R-S Central 24

Clover 37, York 6

Colleton County 50, Stall 0

Dorchester 19, Patrick Henry 13

Dutch Fork 35, Gray Collegiate 0

Francis Hugh Wardlaw 58, Oakbrook 34

Franklin County 49, West-Oak 17

Gaffney 31, Freedom 0

Greenwood 14, Lexington 0

Greenwood Christian 40, Whitmire 14

Hammond 48, Heathwood Hall Episcopal 0

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 32, Denmark Olar 6

Irmo 55, Carolina Forest 7

James Island 16, Cane Bay 3

Jefferson Davis 54, The King’s 0

Lamar 21, Lake City 14

Lancaster 32, Fort Mill 27

Lee Central 39, Hannah Pamplico 25

Loris 41, North Myrtle Beach 14

Lucy G. Beckham 35, Hanahan 28

Marlboro County 40, Conway 16

Mcbee 56, Buford 20

Mullins 6, Latta 0

North Augusta 14, Thurmond 7

Northwestern 28, South Pointe 14

Oceanside Collegiate 42, Ashley Ridge 29

Orangeburg Prep 27, Clarendon Hall 0

Palmetto Christian 60, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0

Pee Dee 48, Florence Christian 16

Pinewood Prep 49, Camden Military 6

River Bluff 14, Gilbert 13

South Aiken 31, Barnwell 26

South Florence 49, Fort Dorchester 14

Stratford 23, Socastee 17

Sumter 35, Crestwood 14

Trinity Collegiate 6, First Baptist 0

Wando 34, St James 20

Ware Shoals 28, Towns County 12

West Florence 41, Wilson 0

Westside 55, Belton Honea Path 14

Westwood 31, Airport 7

Wilson Hall 42, Laurence Manning 15

Thursday

Andrews 38, Andrew Jackson 21

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Calhoun County 18

Berea 26, Southside 20

Blackville-Hilda 20, Silver Bluff 14

Broome 28, Emerald 25

Cardinal Newman 28, Ben Lippen 0

Chapin 42, Newberry 37

Clinton 49, Chapman 27

Columbia 20, Great Falls 6

Dillon 48, Marion 7

Eastside 23, Blue Ridge 13

Fairfield Central 33, Lewisville 8

Georgetown 34, Carvers Bay 29

Greer 18, Byrnes 10

Hartsville 49, Rock Hill 30

Lake Marion 7, Cross 6

Lake View 41, Scotts Branch 14

Landrum 43, Polk County 6

Liberty 28, Palmetto 9

Lugoff Elgin 49, Aiken 18

Mid Carolina 34, North Central 13

Mountain View Prep 48, Crescent 21

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 25, Edisto 22

Powdersville 16, Pendleton 7

Richland Northeast 58, Nation Ford 49

Ridge Spring-Monetta 21, American Leadership Academy 6

Saluda 16, Chester 12

Seneca 24, Walhalla 7

St. Joseph’s Catholic 21, Pickens 7

Swansea 28, Pelion 18

Timberland 28, Kingstree 6

TL Hanna 36, Wren 29

Union County 30, Blacksburg 27

Waccamaw 42, Johnsonville 8

Wagener-Salley 30, Allendale Fairfax 0

Williston-Elko 35, Eau Claire 22

Winn 56, Laurens Academy 20

Woodruff 36, Woodmont 13