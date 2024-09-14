Football Roundup: Golden Valley stops 2-point conversion late against Pitman for first win

The Golden Valley High football team stopped a two-point conversion late to hold on to a 25-23 victory over Pitman to pick up their first win of the season.

The Cougars (1-3) started the season with three tough matchups against Bullard, Escalon and Elk Grove.

Dominic Gonzalez got the ball rolling for Golden Valley with two rushing touchdowns to give the Cougars a 12-10 lead at the half.

Gabe Richards then connected with Josiah McCray for a 49-yard touchdown pass and Deavon Williams added a 10-yard touchdown run to extend the Cougars’ lead to 25-10.

The Cougars were able to withstand a late charge by the Pride to celebrate the victory.

Ceres 27, Buhach Colony 0 — Four red zone turnovers proved to be costly as the Thunder dropped to 0-4 this season.

Buhach Colony also had an 80-yard touchdown called back because of a penalty.

The Thunder got solid offensive production from players like Charles Peterson, Isaiah Reed, Gionni LaPlante, and Isaiah Alavarez, but couldn’t finish the drive in the end zone.

Stone Ridge Christian 73, Modesto Christian 0 — Stone Ridge Christian scored 10 touchdowns in the rout, including scores from Markus Strickland, Danny Lopez and Christian Mans.

Wyatt Yorba recorded a safety and scored a touchdown for SRC (2-1).

Kicker Tucker Bertuccio connected on all 10 of his extra-point attempts.

Chowchilla 56, Parlier 16 — The Tribe (3-1) pulled their starters after jumping out to a 42-0 lead after the first quarter.

Quarterback Davian Stephenson rushed for two touchdowns and threw a six-yard scoring strike to Dellvonta Vaughn. Vaughn also found the end zone on a 46-yard touchdown run.

Chowchilla’s Travis Selby added two touchdown runs and Mister Mitchell and Wade Stretch both scored touchdowns.

Dos Palos 28, Shafter 21 — Andre Flores scored three touchdowns as the Broncos improved to 3-1 this season.

Flores scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards and added a 3-yard touchdown catch.

Jacquez Jones hauled in a 78-yard touchdown pass from Earl Riley in the fourth quarter to extend the Broncos’ lead to 28-14.

Jones finished with four catches for 169 yards. Riley completed 12 of 21 passes for 265 yards and two scores.

Mariposa 40, Sierra 0 — The Grizzlies defense limited Sierra to less than 75 yards of offense and even added to the scoring with a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Caden Lindsey.

Rusty Ball racked up 10 tackles, including three tackles for a loss for Mariposa (1-3).

Justin Araque and Laten Butler added rushing touchdowns for the Grizzlies.

Other Merced-area scores:

Liberty 20, Los Banos 0

Delhi 12, Gilroy 8