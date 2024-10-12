Football Roundup: Golden Valley, Merced pick up Central California Conference wins

Golden Valley High quarterback Gabriel Richards threw two touchdowns to help lead the Cougars to a 28-6 victory over Buhach Colony on Friday night at Dave Honey Stadium.

Richards connected for TDs with Deavon Williams and Dominic Gonzalez. Williams added a touchdown on the ground as Golden Valley improved to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in the Central California Conference.

The Cougars overcame four turnovers in picking up the victory.

Golden Valley High quarterback Gabriel Richards (18) runs the ball up field during a football game against Buhach Colony on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

Buhach Colony dropped its 18th game in a row as the Thunder fell to 0-7 this season and 0-2 in the CCC.

Merced 45, Los Banos 7 — The Bears jumped out to a 38-0 lead at the half as they improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the CCC.

Merced quarterback Quintell Dupree threw touchdown passes to Julian Higareda and Jeremy Garcia and also added a 12-yard TD run. All three scores came in the first quarter.

The second half was played with a running clock.

Los Banos fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the CCC.

Livingston 42, Central Valley 10 — The Wolves’ Adrian Hernandez finished with 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in helping Livingston improve to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Livingston’s Ricardo Partida added 81 yards on the ground and two TDs.

Hilmar 21, Orestimba 13 — Caden Bailey caught a touchdown and threw for a 62-yard score on a halfback pass to help the Yellowjackets defeat the Warriors.

Bailey found Jacob Sward for the 62-yard scoring strike. Bailey also added 70 rushing yards and 12 carries.

Hilmar quarterback Merek Ellerd rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Hilmar improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Trans-Valley League.

Stone Ridge Christian 43, Le Grand 26 — The Knights won their sixth game in a row behind Marcus Gray’s four touchdown passes.

Gray completed 10 of 13 passes for 192 yards, including two TD passes to Kayden Downey. Gray also rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Daijon O’Neil had 88 receiving yards and a TD and 50 rushing yards and a score for the Knights (6-1, 4-0 Southern League).

Denair 20, Mariposa 6 — The Grizzlies lone score came just before the end of the second quarter when Konnor Lobaugh found David Barrena for a 32-yard touchdown pass.

The Coyotes turned a fumble into a TD to help build a 14-0 lead in the first half.

Dos Palos 37, Mendota 6 — Broncos receiver Jacquez Jones caught three touchdowns and returned the opening kickoff for a score.

Dos Palos quarterback Earl Riley threw four touchdowns, including one to Jesus Bon.

Billy Scott also returned an interception for a score for the Broncos (4-3 overall, 2-0 West Sierra League).

Chowchilla 55, Fowler 29 — Tribe quarterback Davian Stephenson rushed for 275 yards and five TDs on just 11 carries.

Stephenson scored on runs of 66, 51, 19, 37 and 54 yards. He also threw one touchdown.

Chowchill running back Dwayne Hemphill had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch. Travis Selby added 110 rushing yards and a TD.

Chowchilla improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwest Sequoia League.

Other Merced-area scores:

Waterford 34, Gustine 19

Ceres 29, Pacheco 3