Football club legends immortalised in city mural

A mural featuring six former Bristol City strikers has been painted by local artist Andy Colwell [BBC]

Six football club legends have been immortalised in a new mural.

The artwork features former Bristol City strikers Jimmy Rogers, Jantzen Derrick, John Galley, Tom Ritchie, Alan Walsh and Bob Taylor who played for the club between the 1950s and the 1990s.

Local artist Andy Colwell has been working on the design near the club's ground at Ashton Gate ahead of its unveiling on Saturday.

"It's all very well talking about it, but when they actually see it, it'll evoke something in them, that's for sure," said Neil Palmer, founder of the Bristol City Former Players' Association.

The six players featured made a total of more than 1,400 appearances for the club [BBC]

The mural is the third to have been commissioned in the last year, with former club captains Louis Carey and Geoff Merrick appearing together on the side of the Rising Sun pub and Chris Garland remembered at the Coopers Arms, both in Bedminster.

"We're passionate about doing it, because I just love it when I see a young kid who might be walking with his grandad, and his grandad is looking up at Chris Garland and telling them all about him.

"I think that's fantastic, it's the history of the club in pictorial form," said Mr Palmer.

'Extremely honoured'

The six players made a total of more than 1,400 appearances for the Robins, scoring nearly 500 goals between them.

Mr Ritchie, who played more than 400 games for the club during two spells, said: "When you arrive at this club from Scotland as a 17-year-old, you never think in your wildest dreams that something like this can happen.

"I'm extremely honoured and humbled by this, it's wonderful for me and my family."

Three of the former players attended the unveiling [Neil Palmer]

Mr Ritchie joined Mr Derrick and Mr Walsh at the unveiling, along with the family of the late Mr Rogers, who played in the 1950s.

Mr Taylor and Mr Galley are expected to view the mural, which took three months to complete, later in the season.

"I'm so honoured by this. I loved my time at city," said Mr Taylor.

"I am humbled to be on a wall with these great players and I thank everyone involved."

An unveiling ceremony was held before the home game against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, with fans invited to attend.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related internet links