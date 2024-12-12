Football 301 Playbook: Breaking down the best non-QB rookies so far, including a mixed bag at receiver

There’s a month left in the season, so it’s time for a rookie check-in! And I’m not going to spill 3,000-plus words of digital ink (sorry, editor Al) on the pretty boys at quarterback. No, for this three-quarter point check-in, I’m going to focus on all of the other non-quarterback positions; Running backs, wide receivers, linemen, Brock Bowers, defensive backs, all of them (well, on offense and defense, sorry Tory Taylor and the other specialists).

Here are the standouts and surprises at every position. Let’s get to it.

Running backs

Only seven rookie RBs have 50 or more carries this season and only two, Tampa Bay Bucs' Bucky Irving and New York Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr., have 100 or more carries so far this season. Irving leads all rookies in essentially every relevant rushing category in both cumulative stats and rate stats alike. Irving averages 5.4 yards per rush and has the most rushing yards (735), rushing first downs (35), first down per rush rate (25.5%), rushing success rate (39.4%), and yards after contact per rush (4.06, which ranks second among all NFL RBs with 50 or more carries this season). He isn’t the biggest back (listed at 192 pounds and is currently dealing with an injury), but Irving is a patient runner with very good vision and feel for when to plant his foot and get north. He’s been a valuable addition to the Bucs' retooled running game and part of fun pony personnel packages including Irving and Rachaad White.

Tracy Jr. has been a bright spot in the Giants' pillow-coated attack. His catching ability is what you’d expect given his background as a wide receiver, but Tracy Jr. has been a steady and reliable runner as the Giants try to find players to build around as they continue to retool their team. His success rate isn’t high, but I would put that more on the Giants' lack of reliable passing game and an oft-injured offensive line.

I am intrigued by the Jets duo of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Both were Day 3 draft selections for the Jets and both have shown promising flashes behind Breece Hall, which continued as they split the load in Week 14 against the Dolphins. The Jets have a ton to figure out in the upcoming months, but how to split the load between an increasingly talented RB room is one of the better problems for them to sort out. Ray Davis has been a great fit for the Bills' spread bully offense, his downhill running style complementing James Cook and synergizing well with the blocking style of the Bills' offensive line. His metrics (second among rookies in rushing success rate and first downs per rush) also point to his efficient rushing style. Trey Benson has started to get more work behind James Conner in Arizona and his explosive run style is starting to emerge. Jaylen Wright hasn’t been able to capture consistent touches for the Dolphins, but he leads rookies in explosive rushes (11.5%, seventh among all RBs) in the Dolphins' fireworks-flinging offense.

Wide receivers

Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr., Giants' Malik Nabers, and Chicago Bears' Rome Odunze grabbed the headlines as top-10 picks and seven wide receivers were selected in the first round in this year’s draft, which was tied for the draft record. The Cardinals have used Harrison in a very traditional X WR role in isolated situations but have been expanding his route tree as the season has gone along. His production has been more consistent than otherworldly (and is almost right on track for the same numbers his father put up in his rookie season) and he still needs to add strength at the catch point, but his smooth route running and advanced feel for the position have been as advertised. He also leads rookies in touchdown receptions (7) and actually has a higher explosive receptions per route run rate than the dynamic Nabers. Nabers has eaten up targets in the Giants' doldrum offense and has 80 receptions, which leads all rookie receivers and is fifth among all NFL WRs. He currently leads all rookies in successful targets per route and is second in first downs per route (and ranks 15th and 19th, respectively, among all NFL WRs this season). Nabers is explosive and can create a big play any time he touches the ball. He does have to work on his catching focus (eight drops leads all rookies and is tied for second most among all NFL WRs. But his drop rate is "only" 6.3%, which isn’t the worst in the league, but still nearly double the NFL rate of 3.4%). Odunze seemed like he was just trying to keep his head above water for stretches of the season, but his confidence has started to grow with QB Caleb Williams. He is strong at the catch point and I would love to see his role expand in the future into a more power slot-like role.

Caleb goes to Rome for the toe tap TD!



📺: #CHIvsSF on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/SFCntmTPVX — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2024

The wide receivers who have made the biggest impact in their rookie seasons have been the players drafted right after the trio in the top 10 and an early second-round selection. Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. leads all rookie receivers in yards and is already one of the fastest players in the NFL (the 22.15 mph max speed he recorded on the touchdown against the Colts is the second fastest speed recorded by any ball carrier in the NFL this season. It was only topped by the 22.36 mph reached by KaVontae Turpin, who is listed at 5-foot-9, 153 pounds. Thomas Jr. is listed at 6-3, 209 pounds).

Thomas is a huge (probably only) reason why Trevor Lawrence has had the best deep ball throwing of his career. His speed and ability to track the ball are already game-changing traits. He’s been productive outside of the deep balls, too, registering healthy metrics on a per-route basis (he ranks 16th among all NFL WRs in in yards per route, 20th in explosive receptions per route, and 21st in first downs per route). Thomas still has to improve his route-running polish and can have a few too many double catches, but that was to be expected based on his prospect profile. Having said that, Thomas not only looks like a keeper, but a real deal No. 1 receiver for Lawrence to work with for the next decade.

The only player sitting above Thomas in the metrics and his impact? Chargers second-round selection Ladd McConkey. McConkey is a route-running dynamo who does most of his damage from the slot (but he can still win on the outside, too, a big reason why I gave him a pre-draft comparison to Emmanuel Sanders). He’s explosive and agile with and without the ball in his hands, with the ability to get in and out of his breaks at full speed. Plus, he has a real feel for the position that QB Justin Herbert already trusts. When plays breakdown, Herbert finds No. 15.

crazy balance from Ladd McConkey pic.twitter.com/Ph5eAg8BrD — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 17, 2024

McConkey is first among all rookies in first downs per route run, yards per route run, and easily first in explosive receptions per route. He’s 13th, 10th, and 11th among all NFL WRs in those same categories. He has been essentially automatic for the Chargers (when healthy) and looks like a player who can eat Herbert’s targets for years to come.

Tight ends

This Brock Bowers guy is pretty good! The Las Vegas Raiders rookie is second in the NFL in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and fifth in receiving first downs. Those ranks are not just among rookies or just tight ends, it’s among all NFL players. Among the 134 NFL wide receivers and tight ends to run 200 or more routes this season, Bowers is 15th in successful target per route run, 21st in first downs per route run and 23rd in yards per route run. If you narrow it down to just the 35 qualifying TEs, Bowers ranks fourth, fifth, and third in the same categories.

He ranks first in the same categories among all rookie TE seasons (minimum 300 routes) since 2012. Bowers is already one of the most dynamic players in the NFL and he’s a rookie at a position that generally takes time for players to make a consistent impact. Bowers can move across the formation, is already a plus route runner, is an explosive athlete who can even have rushing plays designed for him, and has already shown that he can be the ace of a passing attack. The Raiders aren’t much on offense this year, but Bowers is a superstar. Not in the future, right now.

Brock Bowers jet sweep for a 1st down pic.twitter.com/TDjkekr8iE — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 29, 2024

Outside of Bowers, other rookies are coming along at a more typical, mortal pace. Giants' Theo Johnson suffered a season-ending injury against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but he had earned a healthy dose of playing time this season (Johnson currently sits only behind Bowers in terms of snaps, routes, and targets). He is an easy mover in a big frame with real three down in-line potential. Johnson had early rookie woes but his flashes are intriguing and could become a real piece for a Giants team desperately needing them on offense.

AJ Barner is a good blocker and a steady underneath catcher already for the Seahawks. He had strong performances in more extended playing time when Noah Fant missed time and has been a key cog in the Seahawks' rejuvenated run game.

Offensive line

This draft was a record-setting one in terms of quantity for offensive players, and offensive linemen in particular. Eight offensive linemen were taken in the first round (tying a record), 17 offensive tackles and 25 total linemen were selected through the first three rounds (most ever through three rounds), and the amount taken through all seven rounds was the most ever.

And what a group! Especially at center. Graham Barton — alongside Bucky Irving, coordinator Liam Coen, and an improved right side of the line — has been a key figure behind the Bucs going from a simply awful running game in 2023 to one of the league’s better rushing attacks. Center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick have turbocharged a Steelers offensive line into a unit that could stack up among the league’s best when first-round selection Troy Fautanu returns from injury in the future. Frazier, especially, has already looked like a true needle-moving player as a run blocker (Frazier seems to startle linebackers with how quickly he climbs up to them), pass protector — Frazier ranks third among all NFL centers in 1-on-1 pressure rate allowed, per NextGenStats — and in a cerebral sense in how he navigates protections against even the more complicated NFL defenses before the snap. I unironically would have him on my Offensive Rookie of the Year shortlist. He's been that much of a difference maker. Cooper Beebe has looked like a long-term solution for the Cowboys at the pivot spot and should be a fun batterymate with Dak Prescott in the future. Beaux Limmer has rapidly improved on the Rams' now healthier offensive line (zero pressures allowed against the Bills in Week 13). And Jackson Powers-Johnson' brawling style very much looks like a center the Raiders should have in every sense of the world.

At guard outside of McCormick, Dominick Puni has been a standout for the 49ers at right guard, one important piece on a unit that the 49ers need to keep surrounding with better players. Of the record amount of tackles taken, many have already established themselves as real deal players already in their short careers. Joe Alt’s giant presence has already been felt in LA for the Chargers (now let’s get them some interior linemen). Alt has allowed the 11th-lowest rate of 1-on-1 pressures among all offensive tackles this season, even sitting slightly better than players like Trent Williams and Dion Dawkins. JC Latham has been up-and-down as a pass protector, but he is already a monster in the run game for the Tennessee Titans, forming a formidable left side with Peter Skoronski that provides double-team highlights weekly.

the Latham-Skoronski double-teams continue to get serious movement on the left side for the Titans https://t.co/uVXnqJbnj4 pic.twitter.com/J0IRkcePVw — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 25, 2024

Olu Fashanu has put together strong performances after taking over his natural left tackle position for the Jets, especially in pass protection. His intelligence as a player (he’s so good at passing off defensive twists) has already been shining, too. Same with Taliese Fuaga for the Saints, looking way more comfortable after transitioning over to the left side than expected, and his strong run blocking is already showing up for the Saints. Amarius Mims has battled some injuries this season for the Bengals, but his size and traits make him still as tantalizing as anyone in this group. He can be an absolute wall as a blocker, and while it all hasn’t been perfect as a rookie, there have been some excellent flashes and his upside remains as high as anyone.

A couple of Day 2 tackles have also started for their teams. Roger Rosengarten is still up and down in pass protection, but looks a long-term starter for the Ravens. Brandon Coleman looks like a real find for the Commanders as a Round 3 rookie who has not only started on the blindside, but has actually more than held his own for much of this season.

Defensive line

Braden Fiske has been a terror on the inside for the Rams, constantly swinging his arms toward linemen like Bart and Lisa Simpson marching at each other. Fiske leads all defensive tackles in pressures and has been constantly disruptive as a pass rusher. He hasn’t been quite as dynamic against the run (zero tackles for loss so far), but he still plays with great effort and has gets involved with plenty of tackles.

Titans defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat started his NFL career off with a bang against the Bears and hasn’t let up. The bash brothers pairing that he’s formed with Jeffery Simmons has been a chore for offenses to try and work against. He won’t always fill up the box score, but Sweat is a tough ask for any lineman to move one-on-one, while also being agile enough to create edginess along the line.

Titans DT T'Vondre Sweat (#93) had a strong NFL debut in week one against the Bears.



Sweat not only held his own against double-teams, but was disruptive as well. Especially in the 1st half before the Bears started working things more on the outside. pic.twitter.com/4zp8LUtaT9 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 12, 2024

Sweat’s former Texas teammate Byron Murphy II also hasn’t filled up the box score, but the Seahawks' defense is much better with him on the field, and his production will surely follow. Same with Jer’Zhan Newton for the Commanders. Newton has flashed his talent but, like Murphy II, has battled some injuries before the season. Newton has really started to come into his own the past few weeks for Washington and pairs well with Daron Payne when they’re on the field together. Also keep an eye on Jonah Laulu for the Raiders. He looks like a keeper as an interior run defender for Las Vegas and a real find after the Colts cut him at the end of training camp.

Edge rushers

No defensive player was taken in this year’s draft until Laiatu Latu was selected at pick 15 by the Colts. Latu has shown off his advanced hand usage as a pass rusher already, with a quick get-off that can been used to get consistent pressure from the outside.

Rams' Jared Verse was the consensus Defensive Rookie of the Year at the midway point, led by his sparkling pressure rate. He has cooled off some in recent weeks, but Verse plays with hellacious effort that has been unlocked by the Rams' twist-happy pass rush defense. Verse only has 4.5 sacks but currently sits eighth among all edge defenders in pressure rate, per NextGenStats, which is outstanding for any young player but is actually “only” second in pressure rate among edge rookies. Verse also gets in on a lot of tackles as a player. They’re not always impactful plays, but the effort adds up.

Verse is behind only Dolphins' Chop Robinson in pressure rate among rookies. Robinson has really come on in the past month or so of the season and is making a real case for DROY. He now leads all rookies in pressure rate (his 18.4% rate puts him at seventh overall among all edge defenders). Robinson fires off the ball and you can see offensive tackles really start to dig in when they know they have to block Robinson in a one-on-one situation (Robinson’s average get-off is just outside the top 10 among edge defenders).

Chop Robinson instawin pic.twitter.com/erSakVLAbf — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 10, 2024

The Broncos' Jonah Elliss leads all rookies in sacks with five and he is a constantly active player, especially against the pass. Dallas Turner has started to earn more reps and is asked to do a little bit of everything in Brian Flores’ Vikings defense. Austin Booker has also flashed a bit for the Bears as a rotational player.

Linebackers

Not a ton to go through for off-ball LBs (only six rookie LBs have played 200 or more snaps this season), but Edgerrin Cooper, who is just returning from injury, has been excellent when on the field for the Packers and is quite simply their best off-ball linebacker. Cooper leads all off-ball LBs in havoc rate (plays with a TFL, forced fumble, INT, PBU or sack). That's not just rookies, all off-ball LBs with 200 or more snaps.

Marist Liufau has been a strong blitzer for the Cowboys and Omar Speights has been a find for the Rams, not only playing but starting a large chunk of the season after going undrafted this last spring. His impact against the run is fun to watch alongside the other young members of the Rams' front seven.

Rams rookie LB Omar Speights (#48) was constantly near the ball against the Saints pic.twitter.com/O6wIRscCqs — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 3, 2024

Tyrice Knight has emerged as a starter for the Seahawks following their Week 10 bye week and, alongside Ernest Jones, has helped transform their defense into one of the best play units in the NFL. He's recorded the same stop rate (a tackle that led to a successful defensive play) as Speights and Cooper.

Defensive backs

The Eagles have, not one, but two leading DROY candidates in their defensive backfield. Quinyon Mitchell has already been a good outside cornerback, not just good for a rookie but good overall, while Cooper DeJean has been a keystone player in Vic Fangio’s defense once he got the starting nod at the slot position. DeJean is a very aware coverage player and a great tackler in space. He’s already brought down Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Derrick Henry this season in high leverage moments and has no qualms sticking his nose in the fray to blow up plays like bubbles and screens.

Cooper DeJean initially blows up the Swing screen but look at the Eagles defenders rallying to the ball pic.twitter.com/LRYBUQisGt — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 11, 2024

Terrion Arnold has taken his aggressive play style to the NFL and has fit the Lions' man-heavy scheme like a glove. I thought Mike Sainristil would be primarily a slot player in the NFL, but he has shown viability as an outside cornerback as well for the Commanders. Sainristil is a smart player who helps out an entire unit, and the fact he can play, and play well, in multiple spots is huge for the Commanders going forward. Nate Wiggins has started to come into his own on the outside for a Ravens defense that has started to limit their leakiness on the deep ball. The Chargers nabbed two contributors in the fifth round at conerback in Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still (Still had an excellent game against the Falcons recently) and Kamari Lassiter has gotten caught a few times, but more than held his own opposite Derek Stingley Jr. for the Texans. Beanie Bishop has also stepped up in the slot for the Steelers after going undrafted in the spring.

That’s not all! Evan Williams has made an impact for the Packers on the backend with Xavier McKinney next to him. Same with Javon Bullard in the slot for Green Bay. Andru Phillips has been one of the Giants' better defenders. A slot defender with just adequate size, Phillips looks to impact the game in all phases and looks like a potential needle-mover going forward. Tyler Nubin had some fun big splash plays (he loves coming downhill) for the Giants early in the season before suffering an injury that sent him to IR.

Speaking of flying downhill, Malik Mustapha is already a plus run defender for the 49ers. His two-way play fits perfectly with the 49ers' quarters-based defense and forms an exciting headhunting partnership with Talanoa Hufanga now that Hufanga has worked his way back from injury.