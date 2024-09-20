'Foolish' not to be aware of free agents - Williams

Swansea City are 11th in the Championship after five games [Getty Images]

Luke Williams says Swansea City are continuing to assess their options in the free agent market.

Swansea signed only eight players – including two goalkeepers - during the summer transfer window.

That was despite the fact that 13 senior squad members – plus four youngsters on the fringe of the first team - departed during the close season.

Head coach Williams had been keen to add another wide player to his squad before the window closed last month.

And he says it would be “foolish” for the Championship club to be unaware of which players are available.

“We have one or two players that we are aware of and we are in touch with some agents,” Williams said.

“We are definitely open to [signing a free agent] because it potentially is going to be a great option for us.”

Williams believes the quality of players who are currently without clubs is impressive.

Just as importantly, he says unattached players are staying fitter now than in previous years.

“I think it’s something that’s changed in the game,” he said.

“There’s so many things out there now, so much access to sports science and training facilities, which means players can keep themselves in good condition even though they are not attached to a cub.

“There are probably more players than ever who are available and are ready to go, so it would be foolish of us not to have any insight into the market.”