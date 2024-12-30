Fonseca sends final message to Milan fans after dismissal

Milan coach Paulo Fonseca saluted the team for the last time at Milanello this morning and thanked Rossoneri fans for their ‘support and respect.’

The Portuguese tactician returned to Milan’s training centre this morning after Milan had confirmed his sacking only a few hours earlier.

Fonseca sends final message to Milan fans after dismissal

epa11761057 Milan’s coach Paulo Fonseca looks on during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan, in Bergamo, Italy, 06 December 2024. EPA-EFE/MICHELE MARAVIGLIA

As reported by Gazzetta, Fonseca was asked to send a final message to Rossoneri fans: “A hug to everyone and thanks for the support and the respect,” said the Portuguese tactician.

“It was nice to be the Milan coach. Today, I said goodbye to the team.”

Milan have changed their schedule following Fonseca’s dismissal, cancelling the players’ day off.

Players arrived at Milanello for a training session this morning and remained for lunch while waiting for new coach Sergio Conceiçao.

Fonseca’s compatriot will sign a six-month contract with an option for a further campaign.

He’ll be heading to Milanello in the early afternoon to meet the squad after landing at Milan’s Linate airport.

Conceiçao will make his debut on the Milan bench on January 3 against his son Francisco Conceiçao in the Supercoppa semifinal between Juventus and Milan.

Follow today’s live updates on the Football Italia LIVE BLOG.