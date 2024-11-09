Fonseca reflects on ‘step backwards’ and exposes defenders: “69% of the aerial duels”

After the 3-3 draw between AC Milan and Cagliari, Paulo Fonseca spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on what went wrong for his side. Defensively, it was nowhere near good enough by the Rossoneri.

Milan conceded three goals that certainly were avoidable in tonight’s clash, thus cancelling out the wonderful work by Rafael Leao in attack. And so, as Fonseca had predicted, the game ended up being a lot more difficult than the Real Madrid encounter.

Speaking to DAZN after the game, as cited by MilanNews, Fonseca stated that Milan lacked ‘aggression’ as Cagliari managed to win far too many aerial duels. Furthermore, he commented on Theo Hernandez who was named the worst in our player ratings.

Milan suffered too much on the crosses…

“Our problems today were not attacking ones, but defensive. We had great difficulties on Cagliari’s crosses, lacking aggression at the moment, and then it’s not possible to win a match against a team that only crosses. Even with a five-man line we lost the aerial duels, we lost 69% of the aerial duels. Difficulties on direct play and on crosses.”

A step back in what way?

“Especially the result. In attack we did good things. We scored three goals here, we can’t tie the game. It’s a step backwards, we can’t concede three goals if we want to win.”

Is Milan’s future with a 3-man midfield?

“We always play with a three-man midfield. Today we played with Tijji, Fofana and Chris. That wasn’t the problem. The problem is how we suffered, we conceded a first goal that we can’t concede. It’s true that he was offside, but we can’t concede it. The second is crazy… This is a team that always crosses, we weren’t very aggressive with individuals, not as a department.”

Theo’s performance…

“He can do better defensively. We are working to correct things that are important. But the entire defensive line can do better in aerial duels and aggression. Everyone can do better.”

On Leao…

“He’s in a good moment, he’s also coming back defensively. He’s always been with the team, this is the Leao we want, he’s a decisive Leao.”

On Camarda…

“It wasn’t easy. He did well with what he had. I’m happy with his performance.”

It was two important points dropped in the Scudetto race, and it’s clear that Milan will find it very difficult to challenge the top teams this season. They simply cannot afford the inconsistency as you need to collect points week in and week out.