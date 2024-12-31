Fonseca posts classy farewell message to Milan: “I wish the club all the best”

Paulo Fonseca has bid farewell to the AC Milan fans with a classy message on his social media page on the day that he was sacked by the club.

Reports spread like wildfire before the game against Roma suggesting that Fonseca was going to lose his job, but nothing was actually made official until the morning after the game. Sergio Conceicao was quickly installed as his replacement.

Various reasons have been mentioned regarding why the decision was made to change, such as a declining relationship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, conflict with the key players in the team and of course the results. However, the way it has all been handled left many with a bitter taste.

Fonseca took to X to publish a short statement after departing Milan following just 200 days in charge, and he took the time to thank those who supported him.

“The time has come to say goodbye. I am proud to have worked for Milan and I have always given my heart and soul to honour the history and tradition of this great club,” he said.

“I would like to thank my staff, the players, the fans and everyone who supported me during my time in Milan. I wish the club all the best for the future.”