Fonseca favourite candidate for Everton job

Paulo Fonseca’s career could continue in the Premier League as Everton have reportedly identified the Portuguese coach as their favourite candidate to replace the sacked Sean Dyche.

The former Milan manager was fired in late December when the Rossoneri decided to activate a clause which allowed them to pay him just one year of salary in case he was dismissed in the first six months of his tenure.

AC Milan’s Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca (C) gestures with Milan’s players at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, on August 17, 2024. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP) (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton looking at Fonseca after Sean Dyche sacking

Technically, Fonseca will be under contract with the Diavolo until June 2025, but he could still opt to terminate it and join another team, with Everton having opened direct talks with him in recent days, as reported by L’Equipe via Tuttomercatoweb.

MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 15: Paulo Fonseca, Head Coach of AC Milan, looks on prior to the Serie A match between AC Milan and Genoa at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 15, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

However, the former Roma and Lille boss would be assessing the possibility of waiting until next summer before taking up the job, especially considering the Toffies currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone, having won just three of their 19 Premier League fixtures.

A return of David Moyes could also be an option in case the 51-year-old declines the offer.

During his six months at the helm, Fonseca has steered Milan to seven Serie A wins, with four defeats and six draws.