Fonseca favourite candidate for Everton job
Paulo Fonseca’s career could continue in the Premier League as Everton have reportedly identified the Portuguese coach as their favourite candidate to replace the sacked Sean Dyche.
The former Milan manager was fired in late December when the Rossoneri decided to activate a clause which allowed them to pay him just one year of salary in case he was dismissed in the first six months of his tenure.
Everton looking at Fonseca after Sean Dyche sacking
Technically, Fonseca will be under contract with the Diavolo until June 2025, but he could still opt to terminate it and join another team, with Everton having opened direct talks with him in recent days, as reported by L’Equipe via Tuttomercatoweb.
However, the former Roma and Lille boss would be assessing the possibility of waiting until next summer before taking up the job, especially considering the Toffies currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone, having won just three of their 19 Premier League fixtures.
A return of David Moyes could also be an option in case the 51-year-old declines the offer.
During his six months at the helm, Fonseca has steered Milan to seven Serie A wins, with four defeats and six draws.