Fonseca explains why he has ‘confidence’ ahead of Inter-Milan after ‘fantastic’ three days

Ahead of the big game against Inter, which could very well be his last in charge of AC Milan, Paulo Fonseca spoke to the media at the usual pre-game presser. Despite the loss against Liverpool, he’s heading into the clash with confidence.

It was a tough Champions League opener for Milan as they were outplayed by Liverpool. The early opener by Christian Pulisic didn’t help much in the end and since then, Fonseca has been heavily linked with an early exit.

Speaking at the press conference this afternoon, Fonseca was asked about the game against Inter and if he’s confident that Milan can come away with the win. Despite the mid-week loss, he stated that the last few days of training were very positive.

Is there anything you saw this week after Liverpool that makes you say the derby will be the turning point in the players’ attitude?

“I’m not lying. We were talking about this now. Today I arrive here, derby, difficult match… But I arrive here with confidence. It’s one thing if I believe that the players are sad and not at ease. I would have liked to show you this week of work, because it’s impossible to come here and not convey confidence.

“The truth is that these three days of work have been fantastic. And so I go to the match with confidence, I can’t do otherwise. And that’s why I have confidence in the future, I can’t say any different because this is the truth,” he stated.

The game is scheduled for 20:45 CEST and Inter are the designated home side, meaning there will be more Nerazzurri fans in the stand. This will make Milan’s task even more difficult, but Fonseca simply has to find a way.