Follow Live: Stanley Cup Final, Game 3

Ailish Forfar
NHL Editor
Yahoo Canada Sports
The boys are buzzin' ahead of Game 3. (Getty)
The boys are buzzin' ahead of Game 3. (Getty)

Follow along for play-by-play action and live analysis from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is tied 1-1 between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Pre-game

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The incredible story of Laila Anderson continues. The 10-year-old Blues superfan led a “Let’s Go Blues” chant ahead of puck drop at Game 3. This year she battled through an extremely rare disease, HLH, and has since become an inspiration for the Blues players, and a part of their team.

It is CRAZY in St. Louis, and rightfully so. You’ll get chills from this anthem.

St. Louis native and renowned actor Jon Hamm is in attendance to watch his hometown team in their first Stanley Cup Final game in 49 years.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next