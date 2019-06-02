Follow Live: Stanley Cup Final, Game 3

The boys are buzzin' ahead of Game 3. (Getty)

Follow along for play-by-play action and live analysis from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is tied 1-1 between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Pre-game

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The incredible story of Laila Anderson continues. The 10-year-old Blues superfan led a “Let’s Go Blues” chant ahead of puck drop at Game 3. This year she battled through an extremely rare disease, HLH, and has since become an inspiration for the Blues players, and a part of their team.

It is CRAZY in St. Louis, and rightfully so. You’ll get chills from this anthem.

Charles Glenn just brought the HOUSE DOWN with this rendition of the National Anthem.



Anyone else get chills when the crowd took over? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dj5uk5uhqn — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 2, 2019

St. Louis native and renowned actor Jon Hamm is in attendance to watch his hometown team in their first Stanley Cup Final game in 49 years.

Story continues

"I literally brought Pepto-Bismol." 😂😂😂@StLouisBlues superfan Jon Hamm is well prepared for the intensity of #StanleyCup hockey. pic.twitter.com/TxbJSseCij — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 1, 2019

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports