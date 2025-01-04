🚨 Foden in as Man City and West Ham name starting XIs

The starting line-ups are in from the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City welcome West Ham on Saturday afternoon.





Defensive trio Ederson, Rúben Dias and John Stones all remained sidelined with fitness issues for Pep Guardiola's side, although Phil Foden starts.

Tomáš Souček and Guido Rodríguez (who is on the bench) are back from suspension for the Hammers, who are of course dealing without long-term absentee Jarrod Bowen after he sustained a bone fracture.

Your first City XI of 2025 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Savinho, Foden, Haaland



XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Savinho, Foden, Haaland

SUBS | Carson, Walker, Grealish, Doku, Gundogan, Nunes, Simpson-Pusey, O'Reilly, McAtee

Starting 2025 like this 👇 pic.twitter.com/z7SojQ32oW — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 4, 2025

Prior to kick-off, the champions are in sixth, while West Ham occupy 13th place.

📸 DARREN STAPLES - AFP or licensors