Foden and Ake to miss Man City's game at Crystal Palace

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Phil Foden and defender Nathan Ake have been ruled out of Manchester City's game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City manager Pep Guardiola provided injury updates on Friday and the list included defender Manuel Akanji, as well.

“Nathan is out. Manu we’ll see,” Guardiola said at a news conference.

Foden had bronchitis and missed Wednesday’s match against Nottingham Forest — a 3-0 victory that snapped City's seven-game winless run.

“He is not ready,” Guardiola said.

Foden has no goals in 10 Premier League appearances, though he's netted three times in five Champions League games.

Ake and Akanji started on Wednesday and picked up injuries.

Guardiola confirmed that John Stones and Mateo Kovacic were not ready to return for the four-time defending champion.

City entered the weekend in fourth place; Palace was one spot above the relegation zone.

De Bruyne's future

On Wednesday, Kevin De Bruyne made his first start since September and had a goal and an assist before being substituted off in the 74th minute.

“We’ll see how he reacts to this amount of games,” Guardiola said.

The Belgium playmaker's contract expires at the end of this season.

“I don’t know. I’m not involved in that,” Guardiola said when asked if the team is any closer to a resolution on De Bruyne's future. “I would like to have a 23-year-old and sign a contract for 10 more years for him, so this is what I would like, but we’ll see.”

