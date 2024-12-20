Flyers take losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers look to end their three-game slide when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Philadelphia has gone 14-15-4 overall with a 2-4-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers are 5-7-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Columbus has a 4-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 13-15-5 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 12-4-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Flyers won 5-3 in the last meeting. Travis Konecny led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has scored 10 goals with eight assists for the Flyers. Konecny has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Sean Monahan has 11 goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

