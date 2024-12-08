Flyers host the Utah Hockey Club after Michkov's 2-goal game

Utah Hockey Club (11-11-4, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (12-11-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -119, Utah Hockey Club -101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Utah Hockey Club after Matvei Michkov's two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Flyers' 4-3 overtime loss.

Philadelphia is 12-11-4 overall and 6-7-1 in home games. The Flyers have a -14 scoring differential, with 78 total goals scored and 92 given up.

Utah is 11-11-4 overall and 7-6-2 on the road. The Utah Hockey Club are 10-0-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Sunday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 13 goals and 18 assists for the Flyers. Michkov has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has seven goals and 16 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Jack McBain has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

