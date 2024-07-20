Fly safe Big Bird and seeya next spring

Suwon Samsung closed the doors at the World Cup Stadium on Saturday night following the goalless draw with Chungbuk Cheongju FC. Pitch repairs mean the Bluewings will move to Yongin to see out 2024. Here are my favorite moments from the Big Bird season.

Prior to kick off, Suwon sat in 6th (outside the play-off spots) one point clear of Cheongju. It is fair to say the season wasn't progressing at the club would have hoped when they confirmed their move across the province to Yongin.

Still, 15,000 showed up in dreadful conditions, smashing K League 2's attendance record for the season, and the club put on a party for the fans post-match.

Yongin's Mireu Stadium is gorgeous. It holds 37,000 and looks like a stadium from the future. But it has no permanent tenant, comes with a running track, and unless you live on the Everland line, it isn't easily accessible.

Suwon's overall results at home this season:

Played 11. Won 4. Drew 3. Lost 4. GF 15. GA 11. Points 15. Midtable.

All images from my personal account @groundhopkoreafc