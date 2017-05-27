Floyd Mayweather Hopeful Conor McGregor Fight Can Be Made; Doesn't Count the Irishman Out

Floyd Mayweather has busy handling the fighters under his charge that have been competing in the world of boxing, but he's soon to head home to Las Vegas. Once there, Mayweather intends to address potentially coming out of retirement to box UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

“I mean, once I get back to Las Vegas, to my hub, we’ll find out how everything plays out. I’ll communicate with Al (Haymon). I’ll communicate with Leonard Ellerbe. We’ll sit down and see what we can come up with and hopefully the McGregor fight can be made,” Mayweather said during a recent interview on DJ Whoo Kid's Whoolwood Shuffle on SiriusXM.

McGregor has already ironed out the details between himself on the UFC to clear his participation in the fight. But now, as UFC president Dana White said, the difficult part begins. White and McGregor's camp will have to work things out with Mayweather's camp to see if a deal can be made that would put the two in the squared circle.

While nearly everyone in combat sports puts the favor fully in Mayweather's court, the legendary, undefeated champion isn't writing off McGregor's chances.

“This is a boxing match. He’s a hell of a stand up fighter. I can’t take that away from him,” said Mayweather.

“Only time McGregor has been defeated was when he was on the ground. When he was standing up, he always was victorious. He’s a power puncher, he’s a tough competitor, I’m a tough competitor, and we have to go out there and give the world and the fans what they want to see: excitement.”

There are still many naysayers that don't believe a deal can be worked out to make the fight happen, but one way or another, we should soon see how serious Mayweather is about making the money fight of McGregor's life come to fruition.

