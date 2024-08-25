Florida wins Little League World Series final with a chaotic walk-off bunt

.

You've never seen a Little League World Series end like this!

On Sunday, Florida won its first ever Little League World Series after Lake Mary Little League bested Chinese Taipei 2-1 in extra time thanks to ... a walk-off bunt. Yes, really!

With the runner on second thanks to the extra inning, Hunter Alexander put down a bunt in an attempt to move the runner to third. Chinese Taipei fielded it cleanly, but in the ensuing throw to first, no one was covering the base! The error allowed the runner on second to score the winning run, which caused Florida's bench to erupt in celebration.

FLORIDA WINS THE LLBWS ‼️



CHAOS ON THE FINAL PLAY TO WIN IT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HoqU8mlqRr — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2024

Talk about a wild way to end a hard-fought final between two incredible Little League teams. A brutal end for Chinese Taipei for sure, but what a finish!

