Florida State vs Georgia Tech score today: Live updates, highlights from Week 0 game

The ACC is going international for the matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech football.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets kick off the 2024 college football season with a noon game from Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The game marks the third straight year and the ninth time in history a college football game has been played in Ireland.

Saturday will also mark the FSU debut for former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. The Seminoles are coming off a 13-1 season, which ended in an Orange Bowl loss to Georgia after they were snubbed from the College Football Playoff in favor of two one-loss teams in Texas and Alabama.

Georgia Tech is entering Year 2 under Brent Key, and is led by quarterback Haynes King. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 7-6 season — their first winning season since 2018, the final year under coach Paul Johnson.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech score updates

FSU vs Georgia Tech time today

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24

Time: Noon ET

Location: Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

What channel is Florida State vs Georgia Tech game on today?

The ACC matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech in Dublin will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will call the game from the booth at Aviva Stadium, with Katie George reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options include the ESPN app (with a cable login), Fubo (which offers a free trial) and ESPN+.

FSU vs. Georgia Tech history

Series record: Florida State leads, 15-11-1

Florida State's last win: Oct. 29, 2022 (41-16)

Georgia Tech's last win: Sept. 12, 2020 (16-13)

REQUIRED READING: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech predictions, odds, TV, time and how to watch

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech predictions

Liam Rooney, Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State 27, Georgia Tech 17

"Uiagalelei gets his first win as FSU's quarterback, leading a consistent display from the Seminoles as the team comes home from Ireland with a 10-point victory over Georgia Tech."

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Florida State 31, Georgia Tech 27

"King will keep it interesting, but a late turnover prevents Georgia Tech from making a true fourth-quarter rally. The Yellow Jackets were 7-2 (against the spread) as an underdog last season, and we're going to trust that trend against a tricky number. Just hope to avoid a late score by the Seminoles here for the cover."

CBS Sports staff: Back Georgia Tech

"One of Casale's top Week 0 college football picks: He's backing Georgia Tech (+11.5) against FSU. The Seminoles are coming off an unbelievable season that ended tragically, with starting quarterback Jordan Travis suffering a season-ending knee injury in a loss to Florida to end the regular season. They went on to beat Louisville for the ACC title but the committee ultimately admitted that Travis' injury was a deciding factor when they chose to leave Florida State out of the CFP."

Collin Wilson, Action Network: Pick Florida State

"While the Seminoles are most certainly the play, there could be injuries and disciplinary first-half suspensions that will move the market. Florida State has a massive advantage in the trench and will be a play at -11 or better."

FSU vs. Georgia Tech betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Friday:

Spread: Florida State (-10.5)

Over/under : 55.5 points

Money line: FSU (-450) | Georgia Tech (+340)

Florida State vs Georgia Tech injury updates

FSU vs. Georgia Tech weather updates

Weather.com predicts 64 degrees, generally sunny weather, and a few afternoon clouds in Dublin. Winds are expected to blow out to the west between 10 and 20 miles per hour. There is a 24% chance of precipitation on Saturday.

Florida State football schedule 2024

Saturday, Aug. 24: vs. Georgia Tech* (Dublin)

Monday, Sept. 2: vs. Boston College*

Saturday, Sept. 7: BYE

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Memphis

Saturday, Sept. 21: vs. Cal*

Saturday, Sept. 28: at SMU*

Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. No. 14 Clemson*

Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE

Friday, Oct. 18: at Duke*

Saturday, Oct. 26: at No. 19 Miami*

Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. North Carolina*

Saturday, Nov. 9: at No. 7 Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Charleston Southern

Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. Florida

* Indicates ACC game

Georgia Tech football schedule 2024

Saturday, Aug. 24: vs. No. 10 Florida State* (Dublin)

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Georgia State

Saturday, Sept. 7: at Syracuse*

Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. VMI

Saturday, Sept. 21: at Louisville*

Saturday, Sept. 28: BYE

Saturday, Oct. 5: vs. Duke*

Saturday, Oct. 12: at North Carolina*

Saturday, Oct. 19: vs. No. 7 Notre Dame

Saturday, Oct. 26: at Virginia Tech*

Saturday, Nov. 2: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. No. 19 Miami*

Saturday, Nov. 16: BYE

Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. No. 22 NC State*

Friday, Nov. 29: at No. 1 Georgia

* Indicates ACC game

