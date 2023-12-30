ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 2: UGA mascot Hairy Dawg prior to the SEC Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland via Getty Images)

The regular NCAA college football season is over, the new year has nearly arrived and now, it's time for the annual Orange Bowl game. This evening, No. 5 Florida State faces off against No. 6 Georgia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) are currently favored to win over the Florida State Seminoles (13-0). Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida State vs. Georgia Orange Bowl game.

How to watch the Florida State vs. Georgia game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Game: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV

When is the Orange Bowl game?

The Georgia Bulldogs face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Georgia vs. Florida State game on?

Tonight's Georgia vs. Florida State game will air on ESPN. Don't have access to cable or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's Rose Bowl game.

College football bowl games:

Saturday, Dec. 30

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (Peach Bow)l | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Auburn vs. Maryland (Music City Bowl) | 2 p.m. | ABC

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia (Orange Bowl) | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Wyoming vs. Toledo (Arizona Bowl) | 4:30 p.m. | Barstool

Monday, Jan. 1

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ABC

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2024:

