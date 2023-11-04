Florida State at Pitt football: Odds, predictions, and how to watch Week 10 ACC matchup

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) power and No. 4-ranked Florida State Seminoles are enjoying their first 8-0 start since 2014. The College Football Playoffs' first ranking has the program as one of the top four in the country. Coach Mike Norvell and company are putting up 41.5 points per game, fifth-best in the nation.

Heisman trophy candidate Jordan Travis started the season off with one of his best career performances. His five total touchdowns powered the Seminoles to a dominant 45-24 win over LSU. A week later, the Seminoles put up another strong victory with a 66-13 win over Southern Miss.

Florida State started its ACC slate shakily with a close 31-29 win over Boston College and a 31-24 overtime win over Clemson in Week 4. The latter victory marked the Seminoles' first win over the Tigers since that 2014 season.

"Being a Florida State fan for so long, supporting the Noles and not coming out on top against Clemson is obviously hard," Travis said. "I played them three times and we didn't come out on top. I'm so grateful and thankful for this opportunity to come out here and be on the field with my boys, who I love so much."

The bye in Week 5 preceded an incredible stretch of wins for the Seminoles. Florida State rattled off three strong wins at home: 39-17 over Virginia Tech, 41-3 over Syracuse, and 38-20 over Duke.

Another big win, 41-16 over Wake Forest on the road last week, has Florida State rolling ahead of another road game.

Pitt's 2023 season has been a very different story. A huge 45-7 win over Wofford behind a huge game from quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Since then, it's been rough going for the Panthers.

Four losses in a row sunk the Panthers' start to the season by the bye week. A 27-21 loss to Cincinnati, 17-6 loss to West Virginia, 41-24 loss to North Carolina, and 38-21 loss to Virginia Tech.

Arguably the biggest game of the season came in Week 6 with a home game against Louisville. The Panthers were huge underdogs but pulled off a 38-21 upset over the Cardinals.

“We talked about playing together and staying together,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the win. “(This will) give us a little fuel for the second half of the season.”

The Panthers followed up with a 21-17 loss to Wake Forest. Last week, Notre Dame handed Pitt a 58-7 drubbing in South Bend.

“Obviously, the team is going through a tough situation right now,” Narduzzi said. “We’re not playing as good. We’ve got a lot of young football players out there. We’ll stick together as a football team and lock back in.”

This week, the Panthers (2-6, 1-3 ACC) are looking to pull off a second huge upset this season. Pitt won the last game between these two teams on Nov. 7, 2020. Florida State (8-0, 6-0) is looking to avoid a big blemish on the 2023 season and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Florida State at Pitt predictions roundup

Sportsbook Wire: Florida State 38, Pitt 17

Drew Phelps writes, "the Seminoles are the far superior team, but Pittsburgh has shown an ability to play better at home this season. In their last game at Acrisure Stadium, they beat the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals as a 7-point underdog."

Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State 55, Pitt 6

Ehsan Kassim says, "Expect the Panthers to score on two first-half field goals and be shut out in the second half... once again this season, the Seminoles enter this contest as clearly the better team on paper."

ESPN: Florida State has a 91.3% chance to beat Pitt on the road

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rates the Seminoles as one of the best teams in the country. As such, the site's analytics say Florida State is the very likely winner.

Athlon Sports: Florida State 41, Pitt 14

Staff writes, "The Seminoles put together a 9-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 90% of those games)."

How to Watch Florida State at Pitt: TV channel and streaming

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; FuboTV

NCAAF odds Week 10: Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers

The Seminoles are heavy favorites to defeat Pitt and continue their undefeated season, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Florida State (-21.5)

Moneyline: Florida State (-2000); Pitt (+1000)

Over/under: 50.5

Florida State at Pitt injury report

Seminoles WR Destyn Hill (foot) is questionable

Seminoles WR RB Johnny Wilson (undisclosed) is questionable

Seminoles WR Hykeem Williams (undisclosed) is questionable

Florida State Seminoles football schedule and results

Week 1: Sun. 09/03: Florida State 45-24 LSU FINAL

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Florida State 66-13 Southern Miss FINAL

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Florida State 31-29 Boston College FINAL

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Florida State 31-24 Clemson FINAL, OT

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Bye

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Florida State 39-17 Virginia Tech FINAL

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Florida State 41-3 Syracuse FINAL

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Florida State 38-20 Duke FINAL

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Florida State 41-16 Wake Forest FINAL

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Florida State at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Florida State vs. Miami, TBD, ABC

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Florida State vs. North Alabama, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Florida State at Florida, TBD

Pittsburgh Panthers football schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Pitt 45-7 Wolford FINAL

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Pitt 21-27 Cincinnati FINAL

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Pitt 6-17 West Virginia FINAL

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Pitt 24-41 North Carolina FINAL

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Pitt 21-38 Virginia Tech FINAL

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Pitt 38-21 Louisville FINAL

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Pitt 17-21 Wake Forest FINAL

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Pitt 7-58 Notre Dame FINAL

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Pitt vs. Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Pitt vs. Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Week 12: Thurs. 11/16: Pitt vs. Boston College, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Pitt at Duke, TBD

