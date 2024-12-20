Florida plays St. Louis following Tkachuk's 2-goal performance

St. Louis Blues (15-16-3, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (20-11-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -282, Blues +229; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the St. Louis Blues after Matthew Tkachuk's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Panthers' 6-1 win.

Florida has a 9-5-1 record at home and a 20-11-2 record overall. The Panthers are 4-0-2 in games decided by a single goal.

St. Louis has gone 9-8-2 in road games and 15-16-3 overall. The Blues have given up 105 goals while scoring 85 for a -20 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has scored 20 goals with 22 assists for the Panthers. Tkachuk has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press