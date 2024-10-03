Florida Panthers place 2 forwards, 2 defensemen on waivers

The Florida Panthers made several roster moves on Thursday as the end on training camp draws closer.

Florida is fresh off Wednesday’s overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena and will practice on Friday before heading north of the border.

It’s in Quebec City that the Cats will meet the Los Angeles Kings in each team’s preseason finale on Saturday night.

As the Panthers get closer to Opening Night, General Manager Bill Zito and Head Coach Paul Maurice are trimming down the team’s roster.

Four players from Florida’s training camp roster were waived on Thursday, two forwards and two defensemen.

They are Rasmus Asplund, Zac Dalpe, Tobias Bjornfot and Jaycob Megna.

All are expected to head to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers if they clear waivers.

That leaves the Panthers with 35 players on their training camp roster: 20 forwards, 10 defensemen and five goaltenders.

You can check out Florida’s latest released roster, which includes the four player who were waived on Thursday, below:

Florida will need to have its roster down to a minimum of 23 players ahead of Opening Night, which is coming up on Tuesday.

The Panthers will host the Boston Bruins after raising their first Stanley Cup Championship banner to the rafters at Amerant Bank Arena.

