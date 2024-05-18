Florida Panthers, Gustav Forsling oust Boston Bruins, return to conference finals

The Florida Panthers are heading back to the Eastern Conference final after sending the Boston Bruins home early for a second consecutive season.

Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling scored off a rebound with 93 seconds left in Game 6 for a 2-1, series-clinching victory in Boston on Friday night.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made a save on Anton Lundell's shot, but the puck came out to Forsling, whose shot went through Boston defenseman Parker Wotherspoon's legs and past the goaltender.

"I couldn't believe it went in," he told TNT after the game. "It was an amazing feeling and I'm just happy we got it done."

FORSLING GIVES THE PANTHERS THE LEAD WITH 1.5 MINUTES LEFT 😱 pic.twitter.com/Xls57uXOHm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 18, 2024

Forsling, who signed an eight-year contract extension in March, showed clutch timing for the second time in the series. During the Panthers' 6-1 victory in Game 2, he beat Swayman on a shot with about two seconds left in the second period.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand returned Friday after missing the last two games and one period with an upper-body injury but didn't factor into the scoring.

The Panthers had to rally for the win after Pavel Zacha had given the Bruins a 1-0 lead on a breakaway in the final minute of the first period. Lundell tied the game in the second period.

Florida ousted the record-setting Bruins last season, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to win Game 7 in Boston. This time, the Panthers had home-ice advantage after moving into the Atlantic Division lead on the final day of the season. But once again, the Bruins came up short on home ice.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand returned Friday after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury but didn't factor into the scoring.

What’s next for the Florida Panthers?

They head to the Eastern Conference final for the second consecutive season. They’ll face the New York Rangers and went 2-0-1 against the NHL’s top team. The series starts Wednesday at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Florida Panthers celebrate after a goal by defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the third period of Game 6.

What’s next for the Boston Bruins?

Swayman proved in the playoffs that he can be a No. 1 goalie and the restricted free agent is up for a big raise. Does that allow the Bruins to keep together their netminding tandem with Linus Ullmark.

The Bruins could use an improvement in their center depth next season after never really replacing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Their unrestricted free agents include forwards Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen, Pat Maroon and James van Riemsdyk, plus defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Kevin Shattenkirk.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Panthers oust Bruins, will face Rangers in NHL conference finals