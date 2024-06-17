Florida hosts Edmonton with 3-1 series lead

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -135, Oilers +114; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 8-1. Dylan Holloway scored two goals in the win.

Florida has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 34-15-3 record in home games. The Panthers have gone 30-8-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Edmonton is 27-23-2 in road games and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers have given up 236 goals while scoring 292 for a +56 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 57 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has scored 32 goals with 100 assists for the Oilers. Ryan McLeod has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle), Evander Kane: day to day (abdomen).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press