What if Florida fires Billy Napier and Lane Kiffin says no? Gators should weigh 5 candidates

Can you count to 11?

That’s the first question every coaching candidate should answer when the time comes for Florida to replace Billy Napier.

Embattled coach no longer registers as a strong enough phrase to describe Napier’s situation. He’s all but sunk, in part because of repeated coaching gaffes. His latest: Florida put 12 men on the field for a field goal at the end of the first half against Tennessee and came away with zero points after the penalty. Sending too many men onto the field for special teams is a recurring nightmare for Florida.

The Gators’ 23-17 overtime loss Saturday at Tennessee can be simply explained: If Florida had a better coach, it would’ve won. Napier’s multiple coaching blunders proved a decisive edge for the Vols.

Napier sits on a 14-17 record, he’s 3-8 in his last 11 games, and it's all over but the firing.

The better question, as always in these scenarios, is: Who you gonna get?

Lane Kiffin an obvious starting point if Florida fires Billy Napier

Lane Kiffin profiles as a most natural fit for Florida. His ability to upgrade a roster via transfer evaluation and acquisition would help the Gators. Better yet, Kiffin speeds toward that sweet spot of winning just enough at Ole Miss to look attractive, while losing enough to miss the playoff. One more loss would sink the Rebels from the bracket.

With a reputation for offense and propensity for needling opposing coaches, Kiffin shares a kindred spirit to Steve Spurrier.

Kiffin, though, got cold feet about Auburn two years ago. As long as he’s fine not winning a national championship, he could keep cashing paychecks at Ole Miss while positioning the Rebels to punch above their historical weight class.

What if Kiffin decides he’s got it made in the shade in Oxford, where he enjoys the fruits of a well-heeled NIL collective? Or, the Rebels rally their way into the playoff, preventing Kiffin from jumping aboard the coaching carousel.

What then?

Anyway, paying Napier his failure money ($26 million buyout) and plundering Kiffin (Ole Miss pays him $9 million annually, so figure on topping that) would cost a king’s ransom.

Perhaps Florida can’t – or won’t – shell out $10-plus million a year for a coach who’s never made the College Football Playoff.

Trouble is, the pickings quickly become pretty mealy after Kiffin.

Forget Kentucky’s Mark Stoops. Whatever shine he gained by beating Kiffin’s Rebels this season, he surrendered by losing to Vanderbilt.

Kansas’ Lance Leipold looks like yesterday’s flavor of the day gone stale.

South Florida’s Alex Golesh looked better a month ago. So did Eliah Drinkwitz. The Missouri coach is TGIF to Kiffin’s Longhorn Steakhouse – just as pricy (Missouri pays Drinkwitz $9 million), but not as delectable.

Penn State’s James Franklin recaptured cachet, but he’ll be too busy coaching in the playoff to worry about Florida.

Washington’s Jedd Fisch, a Florida alumnus, just got thumped by Iowa. Next!

As you can tell, I’m better at scratching off names than filling in the list with realistic candidates behind Kiffin.

Coaching candidates for Florida Gators not named Lane Kiffin

Five names, though, are on my brain for Florida, in addition to Kiffin:

Matt Rhule (Nebraska): The ultimate program rebuilder, Rhule would need to ask himself whether he thinks Florida's ceiling is higher than Nebraska's. And, as with Kiffin, Florida would have to ask itself whether it will pony up the big bucks.

Curt Cignetti (Indiana): So, Florida, you want a coach with offensive acumen and some of Spurrier’s bravado? I give you Cignetti, who said this of his culture, after Indiana hired him: “It’s pretty simple. I win. Google me.” Follow Cignetti’s instructions, and you’ll see his career record is 125-35, including 6-0 this season. Sure, his biggest job experience is at a basketball school, but don’t forget Florida hired Spurrier from Duke.

Matt Campbell (Iowa State): Campbell is like the Big 12’s version of Stoops in that, like Stoops, Campbell’s teams outperform their historical average, while stopping short of greatness. He’s enjoying a peak this year. His Cyclones are 6-0. Either Cignetti or Campbell would come at a good price.

Andy Kotelnicki (Penn State offensive coordinator): Leipold soured at Kansas this year. What's missing? Kotelnicki. He coordinated Leipold’s punchy offenses at Kansas, Buffalo and during a 30-0 stretch at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. Forget Leipold and consider Kotelnicki. He’s working wonders with Penn State’s offense and quarterback Drew Allar. He has no head coaching experience. Neither did Georgia’s Kirby Smart or Oregon’s Dan Lanning.

Jamey Chadwell (Liberty): Hiring another Group of Five coach after the Napier experiment failed would fly in the face of conventional wisdom that says don’t hire from the same playbook as your last failed hire. But, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin's conventional playbook hasn’t worked, so forget it and just make a good hire. Chadwell, known for being an offensive innovator, is a career winner on the lower circuit.

If Florida wants to reach higher than names such as these five, then be prepared to money-whip Kiffin and confirm he can count to 11.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's national college football columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

