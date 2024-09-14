Flick fires up the Barcelona locker room ahead of marathon schedule with key message

Barcelona’s perfect start to the season has been phenomenal to witness as the team have looked to be on song under Hansi Flick from day one.

With four wins in four games, they are comfortably at the top of the league standings but it only gets harder from here on.

As club football returns after a two-week hiatus, Barcelona face seven games in 21 days which averages out to a game every three days. Needless to say, sustaining the same momentum over the next three weeks is easier said than done.

Flick fires the team up

The entire Barcelona squad reunited in Catalonia on Thursday for the first time after the international break and Hansi Flick wasted no time in demanding the best out of every player and staff member as revealed by Mundo Deportivo.

The German coach, well aware of the marathon that lies ahead of his team, pushed the players to replicate their fine form from the opening games in the critical period that is to come and fired the squad up with his words at the centre of the training field.

A busy run awaits Barcelona. (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Now we have to make an important effort among all for the demanding matches that are coming. We are formidable as a team,” he said.

Needless to say, Flick’s energy was well received by the players who are equally fired up to retain the leadership in La Liga and also start on the right foot in the UEFA Champions League over the next three weeks.

Apart from motivating the players, the new manager made sure to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of all non-playing staff, the cooks and everyone involved behind the scenes.

The internal environment, after all, plays a major role in determining the team’s success.