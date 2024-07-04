Fleetwood sign midfielder Hunt and defender Bolton

James Bolton made 26 appearances for St Mirren last season [Rex Features]

Fleetwood Town have signed former Everton midfielder Mackenzie Hunt and defender James Bolton from St Mirren.

Bolton, 29, has joined the Cod Army for an undisclosed fee after making 26 appearances for the Scottish side last season.

He has signed a two-year contract.

Bolton has also played for Macclesfield, Halifax, Gateshead, Shrewsbury, Portsmouth and Plymouth, where he was part of the Pilgrims' League One winning squad in 2022-23.

Hunt, 22, was released by the Toffees earlier this summer and has signed a two-year deal with Fleetwood.

He had been on Everton's books since the age of 13 and was named on the bench 17 times in the Premier League last season but never made a senior appearance.

"I'm very happy to be here and excited for the season ahead," Hunt told Fleetwood's website.

"The manager has good ambitions and they're looking to bounce back after a disappointing season last season.

"I need to start playing proper football and I think Fleetwood is the right place to do that."