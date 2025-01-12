Flames visit the Blackhawks in Western Conference action

Calgary Flames (20-14-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-2, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play.

Chicago is 9-12-0 at home and 14-27-2 overall. The Blackhawks have a 3-7-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Calgary has gone 6-8-4 in road games and 20-14-7 overall. The Flames are 12-3-3 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Flames won 6-4 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has scored 11 goals with 27 assists for the Blackhawks. Taylor Hall has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

MacKenzie Weegar has five goals and 17 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

