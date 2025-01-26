Flames take on the Jets on 3-game winning streak

Calgary Flames (24-16-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-14-3, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -233, Flames +191; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Winnipeg Jets seeking to build upon a three-game win streak.

Winnipeg has a 19-5-3 record in home games and a 33-14-3 record overall. The Jets have scored 175 total goals (3.5 per game) to lead the league.

Calgary is 24-16-7 overall and 9-10-4 in road games. The Flames have a -10 scoring differential, with 127 total goals scored and 137 given up.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams play this season. The Flames won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers has 15 goals and 28 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Blake Coleman has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

