Flames host the Predators in Western Conference action

Nashville Predators (12-20-7, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (18-13-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -118, Flames -102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Nashville Predators in Western Conference action.

Calgary has a 13-5-3 record in home games and an 18-13-7 record overall. The Flames have a 5-10-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Nashville has a 4-13-4 record in road games and a 12-20-7 record overall. The Predators have given up 122 goals while scoring 94 for a -28 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Flames won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Zary has scored 10 goals with 12 assists for the Flames. Jonathan Huberdeau has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has seven goals and 18 assists for the Predators. Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

