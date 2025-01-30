Flames Goalie Named To NHL Midseason Rookie All-Star Team

There will be no NHL All-Star Game this season as the team prepares for the first-ever 4 Nations Face-off tournament. However, that hasn't prevented the staff at NHL.com from compiling their picks for the league's midseason Rookie All-Star Team.

Outside of the usual suspects on the team, including former first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, Matvei Michkov, and Lane Hutson, the team is led by none other Calgary Flames netminder Dustin Wolf.

Thanks to an 18-8-6 record, Wolf has the Flames on the cusp of a playoff berth, potentially their first since 2022.

He ranks 10th among NHL netminders in wins and is also a top-10 puck-stopper with a .915 SV%. Among qualified goalies, Wolf also has a top-20 GAA at 2.56.

Meanwhile, Wolf leads all rookies in wins and is in the top five with his GAA and SV% numbers. The 23-year-old is one of the better goalies on home ice, racking up a 12-3-1 record at the Saddledome this season.

Curiously, Wolf's name was not mentioned in the Calder Trophy race until after Christmas, and he is now one of the top candidates for the coveted Rookie of the Year award.

Moreover, there are fans on social media who think Wolf should be a front-runner for the Calder. If the Flames punch their postseason ticket, with their lack of scoring depth, the rookie goalie should be nominated for the Hart Trophy.

Wolf is no stranger to prestigious awards, winning the WHL Top Goaltender award in 2020 and 2021, following that up with the AHL Best Goaltender award in 2022 and 2023, while winning the AHL MVP award in 2023.

Finally getting his chance to be a number one goalie in the NHL, Wolf hasn't had many off nights with his first full-time promotion to the Flames.

Even though he's only approaching 50 games in the NHL, Wolf has a chance to become one of the greatest netminders Calgary has ever had, which is one reason why he's been named to the NHL.com's midseason Rookie All-Star Team.

