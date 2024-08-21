Flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette seriously thinks he's better than Patrick Mahomes

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a penalty during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Who knew that bringing flag football to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles could make things spicy in the football community?

NFL players have been coming out and saying they'd love to play in 2028. Folks like Tyreek Hill, Jalen Hurts, and more have seemingly thrown their names into the hat for the sport's 2028 debut in the Games if NFL players are allowed to play.

But if flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette has his way, the NFL players will be sticking to their own league and leaving the flag football to the folks who've been playing the sport for years.

Doucette has been a member of Team USA's Flag Football squad since 2020 and he's not willing to give up his spot to an NFL player just because they're an NFL player.

He called NFL players out for thinking that they'd simply just be handed spots on the team because of who they are.

Today, he's doubling down on that. Not only is he saying they won't just be handed spots, he's also saying that he's better at flag football than the NFL's best.

Doucette says he's better than Patrick Mahomes. Yes, you're reading that correctly.

"At the end of the day, I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game."



"At the end of the day, I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game. I know he's right now the best in the league. I know he's more accurate. I know he has more intangibles. But when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him," Doucette said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

OK, man. Look. I understand being confident — and Doucette should be! He's been playing this sport for years. And I think it's fair that folks in Team USA's flag football program get a look before NFL players who are just popping up out of the woodwork to participate.

But come on, my guy. Better than Mahomes? What are we doing. I understand where he's trying to go here, but this ain't it.

