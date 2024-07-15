Five-time Olympic medallist Gagnon named Canada's short-track speed skating coach

Five-time Olympic medallist Marc Gagnon has been named the head coach of Canada's short-track program, Speed Skating Canada announced Monday.

Former head coach Sebastien Cros will remain with the program in the new role of assistant head coach.

Gagnon had worked as an assistant coach at Speed Skating Canada under Cros since 2021.

Speed Skating Canada said in a statement that the coaching changes were made to meet the "evolving needs" of Canada's high-performance program.

Gagnon won three gold and two bronze medals over his Olympic career, including two gold and a bronze at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Canada's short-track team returns to action at the 2024 Canadian Championships, Sept. 13-15 in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press