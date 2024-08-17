Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason loss vs. the Lions

The Chiefs returned home for their first football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 217 days — though under slightly different circumstances.

In weather.

And import.

The Chiefs lost to the Lions 24-23 in their second tuneup of the preseason, leaving just one on the schedule before they open the season. They’ll host Chicago next Thursday in a game unlikely to feature Patrick Mahomes.

This one featured a lot more of him — including something we’ve never seen from him.

A behind-the-back pass. Really.

You probably know about that pass already. There was a lot more to take away from the Chiefs’ preseason game.

1. Worthwhile from Worthy

A week ago, the Chiefs dialed up the first play of their preseason for Xavier Worthy.

In the encore, they dialed up a lot of them.

Worthy had the most active day of any Chiefs player, and that’s a complimentary description for a receiver.

Active.

Worthy caught his first pass on the opening series, a 39-yard reception on a corner route where he sneaked behind the defense — though he appeared to get away with a false start.

He later got wide open for a 22-yard touchdown pass, and that throw came from backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who put plenty of air under the ball because Worthy offered him plenty of space.

Speaking of which: That’s quite clearly a vital part of the benefit of Worthy. It became apparent over the opening two quarters that his speed could provide some other receivers some space underneath a deep shell.

The lone drawback? Worthy fumbled after taking a jet sweep. And while that might seem like a minor detail, given it’s a preseason game, those sweeps are a heavy part of an Andy Reid offense, and Worthy is the most likely player to use there. His size offers concern about whether he can hold up in traffic up the middle.

A hiccup in his first try.

Otherwise, all good. Worthy finished with 3 catches for 62 yards and the score. Oh, all of that came in the first quarter.

2. The other rookie on offense

It’s a preseason appearance, but Kingsley Suamataia is in the confidence-building phase of his rookie year.

This would qualify.

Suamataia held his own against the Lions, particularly on the pass protection snaps, to the point where you only heard his name once: on a false start.

I’m not dismissing that, but in a game that doesn’t count toward the standings, you’ll live with the more easily correctable mistakes, so long as it comes with positive momentum in the development.

Suamataia has stacked a pair of good performances in the preseason.

3. The starting cornerback

The search for the No. 2 cornerback alongside Trent McDuffie?

Ongoing.

If you’re looking for clues for how to rank the cornerback depth chart, you’ll be looking awhile. Nazeeh Johnson and Joshua Williams rotated with the starters, even subbing in and out on the very first series. Johnson saw the increased workload in the second half.

Jaylen Watson remains the favorite for the job, but he hasn’t played a down in the preseason after missing the first part of training camp with a shoulder injury — an injury he actually played through over the back half of the 2023 season.

Put it together, and it’s an indication that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo still doesn’t know where he’s going with that role. And, by the way, Spagnuolo most certainly wanted to have this wrapped up by now.

But nobody has yet grabbed the opportunity vacated by L’Jarius Sneed.

Two games down, one left to win the job.

4. Rashee Rice, Year 2

There’s a lot unknown about the short-term future of Rashee Rice after his inexcusable decisions over the offseason prompted eight charges from law enforcement due to his involvement in a high-speed car wreck. The NFL has yet to deliver a suspension, and the longer it lasts, the more the mystery about when that suspension happens — or whether it comes this season at all.

That’s first.

That’s foremost.

Second? He’s had a heck of a camp.

Rice is terrific with the football in his hands after the catch. That was on display Saturday, when he produced four catches for 35 yards.

A year ago at this time, the Chiefs were teaching Rice only a portion of the playbook. In his last six games, as he became more familiar with a wider range of it, he caught 43 passes for 518 yards. (Stretched to a full season, that would produce 122 catches for 1,468 yards, to give you an indication of just how productive he was over the stretch run.)

However much he’s out there, and whenever he’s out there, Rice remains the best receiver the Chiefs have. And he’s far outpaced the preseason he had a year ago.

5. The (more) special teams

The special teams were anything but in the preseason opener — but they rebounded in the second try.

Every phase.

Skyy Moore had a 43-yard kickoff return to nearly midfield. In fact, each of the Chiefs’ initial five kickoff returns went for at least 27 yards. You’ll take that.

Nikko Remigio had a 42-yard punt return.

Harrison Butker was a perfect 5-for-5 on his kicks (three field goals and two extra points).

The kickoff coverage forced a turnover when Cam Jones pried a football loose from Jalon Calhoun, and Carson Steele fell on it.

New punter Matt Araiza bombed the ball, same as he’s shown in training camp, with his first two kicks each traveling 61 yards. Four of his five punts concluded inside the 20.