Five Things Learned: Manchester City 2-3 AC Milan (Pre-Season Friendly)

A late goal from Marco Nasti gave AC Milan a 2-3 victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon at the iconic Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Manchester City withstood an early barrage of attacks From AC Milan and took the lead within the first 20 minutes when a lovely bit a skill from Oscar Bobb set-up Erling Haaland to take his shot first time.

Following the opening goal, both Haaland and Bobb had golden opportunities to grab a second. However, both Norwegian’s were unable to keep their shots on target.

AC Milan took advantage of Manchester City’s sloppiness in front of goal as well as there inexperienced back line, and Lorenzo Colombo scored two near-identical goals in the 30th and 34th minute.

Both were scored inside the six-yard-box and assisted by far-post crosses from Samuel Chukwueze, and were from a point-blank range that left Ederson unable to be positioned to make a save.

Following the defensive lapses Pep Guardiola made a trio of substitutions at half-time, and the just like in the Celtic match on Tuesday the substitutes made an instant impact.

Manchester City equalized in the 55th when Micah Hamilton beat a Milan defender to the byline and lofted a ball to the far-post for James McAtee to score an easy header.

However, Manchester City were unable to retake the lead and instead AC Milan took their chance in the 78th minute when Alexis Saelemaekers set-up Marco Nasti scored from the edge of the Manchester City penalty area.

After yet another close contest friendly during Manchester City’s pre-season tour of the United States, here are the five things learned from Manchester City’s loss to AC Milan!

Oscar Bobb continues to stake his claim

After an impressive perfomance in the pre-season opener against Celtic on Tuesday, Oscar Bobb followed that up with an even better one. The Norwegian winger routinely beat Milan defenders off the dribble and created multiple chances for his international teammate.

While Haaland was only able to put one away on Saturday afternoon, it’s clear that there is chemistry between the two, and while the rest of Manchester City’s attackers will need an extended rest following the Copa America and European Championship, it’s refreshing to know that Bobb will be able to seamlessly step in.

James McAtee is fighting for his spot

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a midfielder make a run to the far post for an easy header. It was one of Ilkay Gundogan’s calling cards, but even since the former Manchester City captain left for Barcelona last summer there hasn’t been someone to replicate that.

Until, for a least a moment, when McAtee finished an excellent cross from Micah Hamilton.

It’s a tough spot for the soon to be 22-year-old midfielder, who has been open about his desire to play first-team football for Manchester City. However, it’s a long and treacherous road for youth players to break through, and loan moves are usually signs it’s not going to work out long-term.

Amar Fatah is making a name for himself

Not a lot was known about the Swedish-born Somali winger until earlier this week. Fatah spent last season on loan at Lommel but currently is signed by Troyes, and has been receiving treatment in Manchester for an injury.

Guardiola said he was told by executives to look at his potential due to his excellent dribbling ability, which was on display Saturday against Milan. It was only a 30 minute cameo and there’s no guarantee of Fatah staying at City long term, but it’s worth mentioning that Rico Lewis was a relatively unknown youth player before shining in the 2022 pre-season tour.

Callum Doyle has a long career ahead of him

It’s a shame that Manchester City likely won’t need a fifth centre-back on the roster because Callum Doyle has been the lone defensive bright spot of the pre-season so far.

The 20-year old has spent the past three seasons on loan at Sunderland, Coventry City and most recently at Leicester City, and looks the part of a future Premier League player.

There is a Laporte-esque aspect to his on-ball ability that would fit in nicely, but unless there are more long-term injuries it is currently hard to imagine him getting any meaningful minutes.

Don’t take these matches too seriously

The match started with Rico Lewis at left-back and midfielder Mahamadou Susoho at right-back, and shockingly AC Milan scored identical goals in the first-half targeting Susoho’s area. It’s not fair to blame the Spanish midfielder for being forced to play out of position, but to highlight that these squads are a bit of a disjointed mess.

It’s a cardio exercise for first-team and a chance for youth players to either impressive Guardiola and miraculously earn on a spot in his squad, or impress scouts of other teams to sign them on loan.

There’s a solid chance Manchester City lose all their preseason matches, and the Community Shield, but they’ll be fine!