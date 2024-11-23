Five talking points as England end Autumn Nations Series against Japan

England enter the climax to the Autumn Nations Series against Eddie Jones’ Japan with a 100 per cent record in a fixture that spans five Tests and began in 1987.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into Sunday’s Allianz Stadium showdown.

Finish on a high

England face their easiest assignment of the autumn against a Japan side that have sunk to 13th in the world rankings. Steve Borthwick’s men are 1/80 favourites to end their five-Test losing run and any other outcome would be an upset of seismic proportions. After the gloom of seeing New Zealand, Australia and South Africa storm Twickenham this month, only a comprehensive victory and assured performance will pause the debate over whether England are in crisis. But with Ireland first up in the Six Nations, it could soon start again.

Curry returns

Tom Curry’s selection against Japan a fortnight after he was knocked out against Australia has raised eyebrows. While the Sale flanker has been medically cleared to take part after completing his 12-stand sand down period, this latest concussion is his second this season and fifth in two years. Was it necessary for an established Test star with 55 caps, whose fearless playing style puts him harm’s way more than most, to be in action against the weakest opposition of the autumn? It is a sign of the pressure England are under to finish a disappointing series with a bang that they are fielding their strongest available starting XV against Japan – including curry.

A glimpse of the future

Asher Opoku-Fordjour is set to make his England debut (John Walton/PA)

England are hoping to have unearthed a gem when Asher Opoku-Fordjour makes his debut off the bench. A junior World Cup winner with the under-20s during the summer, big things are expected of the Sale prop who has been talked up by front row veterans Dan Cole and Joe Marler. Borthwick has been impressed by his dynamic play in the loose, set-piece expertise and the ability to play on both sides of the scrum, which makes him particularly valuable in a World Cup squad. With England’s depth at prop a problem area, especially at tighthhead, Opoku-Fordjour’s arrival could be well timed.

Eddie’s back

Eddie Jones returns to Twickenham as Japan head coach (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jones has been unavailable for online media duties this week because of a cold, but the Japan boss will be able to attend his first match against England at Twickenham. The Australian’s absence – described by his assistant Neal Hatley as a “precautionary measure” – has come at a time when his management style has been under intense scrutiny following claims made by Danny Care that he oversaw a “toxic” environment during his seven years in charge of England. Care added that Jones behaved like a “tyrant” and his view has since been backed up by Danny Cipriani. Jones has yet to respond to the allegations and on Sunday he will be given an insight into his standing among red rose fans through the reception he receives.

Turbo-charged Japan

“They are a team that don’t ever let you rest, don’t give you a moment to turn your back” was the appraisal of Japan offered by England assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge. It is a reference to the ‘Chosoku rugby’ playing style adopted by Jones that emphasises speed in attack and a willingness to strike from anywhere on the field. It swept them to the Pacific Nations Cup final in September, but they were then thumped 41-17 by Fiji. They have since shipped 116 points to under-strength New Zealand and France sides with last Saturday’s 36-20 win over Uruguay ending the sequence of heavy defeats.