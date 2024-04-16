Five-star recruit who signed to play for Deion Sanders and Colorado enters transfer portal

One of the highest-rated players Deion Sanders has brought to Colorado is entering the transfer portal.

Cormani McClain, a five-star prospect in the 2023 class, told On3 he was planning to enter the portal after one season with the Buffaloes. McClain shared the news on his Instagram account.

The top cornerback in his class, McClain flipped to Colorado to play for Sanders after he was initially committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes. At the time, McClain said he wanted to "get coached by the best DB."

His one season at Colorado was hardly smooth, though. McClain appeared in nine games for the Buffaloes, recording 13 tackles and two pass deflections. He also received some public criticism from Sanders, who said the Lakeland Florida native was ultimately responsible for not getting himself on the field early in the season.

Cormani McClain says he's entering the transfer portal.

Now, McClain appears headed elsewhere. He's viewed as a four-star portal prospect, per 247 Sports and will have four years of eligibilty remaining.

Contributing: Brent Schrotenboer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cormani McClain, Colorado 5-star recruit, entering transfer portal