Five-year renewal for the Inter Academy Georgia

Inter Academy Georgia is a highly technical project, developed in partnership with New Vision University, which aims to train young Georgian footballers in Tbilisi and across the country. Also in the 23/24 season, excellent sporting results were achieved, such as the 3rd-place finsh in Greece at the Elite Neon Cup and the call-ups of nine U15 and U16 players to the Georgian national team. In March 2024, the Academy also took part in activities carried out by the club in Batumi for the Legends Match against the Georgian Legends, demonstrating the Club's desire to involve its local stakeholders during the various international events.