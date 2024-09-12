🇮🇹 Five reasons to watch Serie A on OneFootball this weekend 📺

Serie A is available to watch LIVE with Home of Serie A on OneFootball to users in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Streams will be available to watch live on mobile and desktop, simply by tapping the match cards below or navigating to the Matches tab and following the on-screen instructions.

All matches are also live-streamed on the OneFootball TV app, available on connected TVs from Apple TV, Google TV, Samsung, LG and Fire TV.

The live stream will begin 15 minutes before kick-off.

Here are five reasons you can’t afford to miss this weekend’s Serie A action.

Motta effect already in full swing

FBL-ITA-SERIE-A-JUVENTUS-ROMA-1726136323.jpg

Usually it can take new coaches some time to make their mark on a side but Thiago Motta seems to have settled surprisingly and unerringly well to life in the Juventus dugout.

They sit second after three games and have looked airtight at the back, albeit not in the suffocating manner that was the hallmark of Massimiliano Allegri’s second spell in charge.

Juve travel to Tuscany to face Empoli this weekend and despite the the Azzurri’s strong start, they face a tough task against an Old Lady outfit who not only are yet to concede but haven’t really looked in danger of it.

They have conceded just two shots on target across 270+ minutes this season and have been ruthless at the other end with a 20.7% shot conversion rate – both of which put them top of the standings for each category among all teams in Europe’s top five leagues.

Their pass completion rate of 90% is also more than any other side in Serie A at the start of this campaign making them a refreshing watch under Motta, whose impact is already all over this side.

Milan’s super subs must return

In Milan’s last game before the international break, things looked pretty bleak for new coach Paulo Fonseca at 2-1 down against Lazio with 20 minutes remaining.

Having still not won a game as Rossoneri coach yet, his decision to bench key left-sided duo Theo Hernández and Rafael Leão looked to have backfired spectacularly.

So when he called upon them and Roma loanee Tammy Abraham in the closing stages, they instantly obliged him as all three combined brilliantly for the Portuguese star to squeeze a low shot underneath the goalkeeper and rescue a point.

It makes the decision not to start them seem all the more surprising. They must return on Saturday night against Venezia at home – as winnable a fixture as Fonseca could hope for to finally kickstart his career on the Milan bench.

The Tartan Army invade Naples

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-SCO-POL-1726136387.jpg

For fans in the UK, or Scotland in particular, Napoli’s trip to Cagliari will have some extra significance.

Last week when the national side fell to defeat against Poland, the game was notable on the goalscoring front as both men who hit the net, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay, are now part of Antonio Conte’s new-look Partenopei midfield – adding to the growing Scottish contingent in Italy.

McTominay, who just cannot stop scoring for his country, added another in their next game in Portugal to leave Napoli fans very excited about what the duo, but the ex-Manchester United man in particular, will offer in his new surroundings.

He is expected to start in Sardinia (with Gilmour likely to begin on the bench) much to the delight of fans, who have been gripped by what the local media have dubbed ‘McTominayMania’, and will be desperate to show why they’re so excited by his arrival.

A 64-year record beckons for Inter ace

TOPSHOT-FBL-ITA-SERIE-A-INTER-MILAN-ATALANTA-1726136534.jpg

Marcus Thuram has enjoyed a flying start to the new season – helpfully easing the burden on overworked Inter captain Lautaro Martínez.

He has netted four times in the first three games of the campaign which is one goal fewer than the Argentine contributed in the same span at the start of last season.

Should the former Gladbach hitman find the net on their trip to Monza on Sunday, then Inter would have players with five goals in the first four games to start a season in consecutive campaigns – something they haven’t achieved since 1960.

Edwing Firmani and Antonio Angelillo were the scoring stars back then. Will Thuram (and Martínez) follow them into the history books? This venue would suggest he has a big chance – in Inter’s two top flight trips to Monza, matches have produced an average of five goals per game!

When will the goals flow for Roma?

FBL-ITA-SERIE-A-JUVENTUS-ROMA-1726136668.jpg

This summer, Roma added the top scorer from LaLiga, Artem Dovbyk, to a side that already included Paulo Dybala, who endeared himself further to fans by rejecting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to stay in the Eternal City.

Matias Soulé, one of the most exciting young talents in Serie A, was also signed to further assist Daniele De Rossi’s scoring options, with Stephan El Shaarawy and Lorenzo Pellegrini also more than capable of chipping in. So what has gone wrong so far this season?

Their star-studded forward line have scored just once so far (the goal coming from Eldor Shomurodov who had been made available for transfer during the summer) and among all sides to score at least once this year in Europe’s top five leagues, the Giallorossi have the lowest shot conversion rate at 2% from their 49 attempts.

Things simply have to click eventually in attack. Will it happen in Genoa this weekend?