The five favourites to sign Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo’s performances for Bournemouth have ramped up the transfer speculation heading into the January transfer window.

The Ghana international has been a key part of a successful season for the Cherries, who are flying high in the Premier League’s top six. Semenyo has scored four goals and created another, while his underlying statistics hint at a player with the potential to shine on a bigger stage.

This season, he ranks among the Premier League’s top players for shots (2nd), successful take-ons (4th), progressive carries (8th) and carries into the penalty area (5th).

With several sides in search of dynamic threat out wide, he has been named as a transfer target for England’s elite. Using odds from Melbet.gh, we’ve looked at the clubs considered favourites to sign the Ghanaian.

The five favourites to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth

Chelsea – 8/1

Chelsea boast arguably the deepest pool of forward talent in the Premier League, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Todd Boehly it’s that the big-spending American likes a shiny new toy.

Semenyo could fit the bill for the Blues, amid uncertainty surrounding Christopher Nkunku’s future and an adverse finding in Mykhailo Mudryk’s drug test. Semenyo, who was born in Chelsea, could follow in the footsteps of Ghana great Michael Essien in representing the West London side.

Antoine Semenyo’s game by numbers vs. Man City: 11/14 duels won

4 shots

3 dribbles completed

3/3 tackles won

3 chances created

1 goal Bullied Man City this afternoon. 🇬🇭⚽️ pic.twitter.com/P9goj5JKfI — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 2, 2024

Newcastle United – 5/1

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with signing Semenyo as Eddie Howe looks for a solution to his problem position on the right-wing.

Miguel Almiron looks likely to leave St James’ Park after a patchy period and Semenyo has been billed as a potential replacement. With both Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes preferring to operate from the left, the 24-year-old could offer ball-carrying balance to Eddie Howe’s side.

Liverpool – 3/1

Liverpool could be forced into the market for a winger in the summer, as Mohamed Salah approaches the end of his contract at the club. Salah has been offered a new deal but there has been no agreement reached with the club’s leading scorer.

Semenyo would not offer a direct replacement for Salah’s output but is a player Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes knows well. Hughes was behind the £10m deal that took Semenyo to Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023.

Arsenal – 5/2

Arsenal are another side considering options in the wide areas of the pitch. Mikel Arteta signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea last summer, though the 30-year-old has failed to break into his plans.

Gabriel Martinelli’s performances have also been criticised and Arsenal have been accused of being over-reliant on Bukayo Saka in the final third. Semenyo’s powerful running could add a new dynamic to the side as Arsenal look to overhaul the leaders in the title race.

Absolutely STUNNING solo effort from Antoine Semenyo pic.twitter.com/hh9209CbQE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

Tottenham – 2/1

Tottenham broke their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth last summer and have been linked with another raid on the Cherries.

Semenyo appears to tick plenty of boxes for Ange Postecoglou’s front-footed philosophy. Spurs have excelled on the break this season with no side having scored more goals on the counter (10) than the North Londoners. With Heung-min Son starting to slow and Timo Werner on the receiving end of Big Ange’s criticism of late, Semenyo looks a sensible solution to inject some electricity into the Spurs side.

