Five drivers to watch in ARCA Series Tide 150 on Saturday at Kansas Speedway

Connor Mosack, who won last fall’s ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway, will headline the field in the Tide 150 at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a look at five drivers to watch as the ARCA series makes the first of two stops this season at the speedway.

Connor Mosack, No. 28 Chevrolet

Mosak won his first ARCA race last fall at Kansas for Joe Gibbs Racing but will be behind the wheel for Pinnacle Racing Group, which is fresh off a win last week at Dover with Connor Zilisch driving. Mosak, who will also compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks race on Saturday night, averaged a 3.5 finish in six ARCA starts last year.

Jake Finch, No. 20 Toyota

Finch, 19, will be making his third start of the season for Venturini Motorsports and is coming off a win from the pole at Talladega, where he led every lap in his first career win. Finch, from Lynn Haven, Florida, was 11th at Daytona. He finished fifth in his previous start at Kansas last fall.

Andres Perez, No. 2 Chevrolet

Perez, 19, is still looking for his first career ARCA win but leads the points standings on the strength of three top-10 finishes, including a fifth at Dover last week. Perez, from Mexico City, is one of two NASCAR Drive for Diversity drivers, along with Lavar Scott with Rev Racing. He finished sixth in last spring’s race at Kansas.

Greg Van Alst, No. 35 Ford

Van Alst, of Anderson, Indiana, ranks second on the ARCA points leaderboard, trailing Andres Perez by one point after four races. Van Alst, 42, has one RCA win, at Daytona in 2023. He finished third at Daytona this year and eighth at Dover. In five starts at Kansas, he has two seventh-place finishes.

Mandy Chick, No. 74 Chevrolet

Chick, 22, will return to Kansas Speedway, which is just a few miles from her home in De Soto. This will be her first race of the season for her family-owned team since she got caught up in a crash and finished 34th in the season opener at Daytona, where she finished fifth in 2023. Chick finished 12th and ninth in her two starts at Kansas in 2023. She is one of three women in the race, joining Amber Balcaen and Toni Breidinger, who finished third at Kansas last fall.