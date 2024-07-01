Five City stars selected for England duty

Five members of the Manchester City squad have been called up to represent England in the latest round of Euro 2025 qualifying.

Khiara Keating, Alex Greenwood, Jess Park, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly have all been selected by Sarina Wiegman for the Lionesses’ clashes against the Republic of Ireland and Sweden.

Former City defender Esme Morgan, who left the Club at the end of the season for Washington Spirit, is also included.

The defending European champions lock horns with the Republic of Ireland on Friday 12 July at Carrow Road, with kick-off set for 20:00 (UK).

They then face Sweden four days later at Gamla Ullevi, with the action set to get under way at 18:00.

England currently sit third in League A Group 3, level on points with the Swedes but behind them on goal difference, while France sit two points clear at the summit.

The Lionesses need to finish in the top two to automatically qualify for next summer’s tournament, being held in Switzerland, with a third or fourth placed finish seeing them move into the play-offs.

Congratulations to Khiara, Alex, Jess, Lauren and Chloe on their latest call-ups.

England Squad

Goalkeepers:

Mary Earps (Unattached)

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Khiara Keating (Manchester City)

Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders:

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Lucy Bronze (Unattached)

Jess Carter (Chelsea)

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit)

Millie Turner (Manchester United)

Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders:

Grace Clinton (Manchester United)

Fran Kirby (Unattached)

Jess Park (Manchester City)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Ella Toone (Manchester United)

Keira Walsh (FC Barcelona)

Forwards:

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Chloe Kelly (Manchester City)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

On Standby:

Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool)

Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur)