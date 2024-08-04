Advertisement

Five of the best Liverpool kits of the Premier League era

Liverpool have unveiled their kits for the new season with a retro design for the home edition and a sleek black jersey for the away change.

The home shirt has been labelled ‘a fresh remix of the legendary pattern and print from 1984’, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the club’s fourth European Cup success. It’s received a mixed reception so far, but could success in the shirt turn it into a classic collectable?

Here are five of the best Liverpool kits of the Premier League era.

Liverpool Home – 1995-96

The nineties weren’t an overly memorable time for Liverpool. The Reds endured a period of decline after dominating for two decades, the ‘Spice Boys’ were talented and not quite the Class of ’92 from down the road, and trophies were in short supply.

Liverpool, at least, looked good. The 1995-96 home shirt is fondly remembered, cricket collar and all, as Liverpool briefly entered the title race and had arguably it’s defining moment.

In a moment that has been replayed and replayed, Stan Collymore’s last-gasp goal capped arguably the Premier League’s greatest ever game. His late strike downed title-chasing Newcastle as the wheels fell off for Kevin Keegan’s once runaway league leaders.

Moments that made the Premier League: Collymore sinks Newcastle in Anfield epic

Liverpool Home – 2008-10

This was peak Gerrard-Torres unison, as Liverpool’s leading lights tormented teams across England and Europe.

Adidas had returned two seasons earlier following Reebok’s stint in charge, and removed the collar of the previous edition for this smart-looking strip.

Success eluded Rafael Benitez’s side in this shirt, but they certainly came close. The 2008-9 season saw them narrowly finish runners-up to Manchester United in the Premier League, while a 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in the Champions League lives long in the memory.

Iconic Duos: Gerrard and Torres – Liverpool’s lethal pairing

Liverpool Away – 2009-10

An absolute beauty, this.

The final shirt with the iconic Carlsberg branding for Liverpool, who moved on to Standard Chartered after the 2009-10 season. There’s an argument that Liverpool’s shirts have not quite been as attractive since the exit of the Danish lager’s logo, which had perhaps never looked better than on this.

Adidas’ black base is perfectly complemented by the gold detailing and red trim in a simply superb effort.

 

Liverpool Home – 2017-18

New Balance produced a rather mixed bag when it came to Liverpool shirts over a five-year period but this effort was a winner.

The design is not overly complicated but that is a good thing, with an eighties-style white V-neck collar and matching sleeve cuffs. The gold Liver Bird stands out against the white detailing elsewhere, while this kit is fondly remembered for being worn in the campaign that Jurgen Klopp’s team emerged as a genuine force.

The arrivals of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk certainly helped…

Liverpool Away – 2021-22

If Liverpool won 5-0 at Manchester United whilst wearing bin bags you’d probably still see Scousers parading about in polyethylene.

That the Reds did so in one of their best-ever away shirts only adds to the appeal of this wonderful offering from Nike.

Jurgen Klopp’s men won a domestic cup double and chased a quadruple deep into the campaign wearing this shirt on the road, a nod to the iconic 1996-97 change strip with off-white base and teal and orange detailing.

An instant classic.

