Five Arsenal youngsters in line to shine in Carabao Cup as injury problems mount for Bolton clash

The Carabao Cup has often been the perfect platform for young players to make their mark and several from Arsenal will be hoping to do so against Bolton.

The Gunners are hosting the League One side in the third round of the competition at Emirates Stadium tonight.

Arsenal have a number of injury concerns going into the match and that could boost the chance of academy players getting an opportunity to play.

In the past, the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere have used the Carabao Cup to aid their development.

And here, Standard Sport looks at five youngsters hoping to shine against Bolton…

Ethan Nwaneri is highly rated by Mikel Arteta (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

One of the brightest talents to come through Arsenal’s academy in recent years, big things are expected of the 17-year-old.

He became the youngest player in Premier League history back in 2022 when he made his debut for Arsenal aged 15 years and 181 days.

The Gunners then had to fight to keep hold of the midfielder, who was a target for Chelsea and Manchester City.

Nwaneri elected to stay, though, and he signed his first professional contract in March after being convinced there was a pathway to the first team for him at Arsenal.

Arteta has slowly blooded him, but he showed faith in the teenager by bringing him off the bench against Tottenham in the north London derby earlier this month.

Nwaneri often played as a striker or No10 during his youth career, but Arsenal believe he can develop into a No8 on the right of a midfield trio.

Martin Odegaard’s absence means he could get chances over the coming weeks and make his first start for Arsenal.

Arteta has compared Nwaneri to Jack Wilshere, due to his ability to get out of tight spaces with his quick feet on the ball.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Has long been tipped for the top and Arsenal actually offered him scholarship terms two years before he was due to sign them at the age of 16.

Penned his first professional contract in October last year just days after his 17th birthday.

Lewis-Skelly came through Arsenal’s academy as a midfielder and he played a starring role in the Under-18s’ run to the FA Youth Cup final during the 2022-23 season.

He was part of Arsenal’s pre-season tour to the US this summer and impressed after being used at left-back. Long term, the club believe he could develop into a left-back, No6 or No8.

“He’s very adaptable, that’s the good thing about Myles - he’s very intelligent, very thorough,” said Arteta.

“He has some unbelievable questions every time you ask him to do something, and he has the competitive edge which I think is demanded at this level. And he really wants it, so we are going to use him in different positions.”

Arteta handed Lewis-Skelly his debut at Manchester City last weekend and he made his mark by squaring up to striker Erling Haaland during a heated end to the game.

“He’s a competitor,” said Arteta. “You look at him, in every duel he goes, the way he reacts with his team-mates, you speak to him its constantly eye contact. He’s nudging, he’s asking questions, it’s a special character.”

Ayden Heaven (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Snapped up by West Ham at the age of eight after impressing during a one-day trial with the Hammers, Heaven was with them until he was 12.

He then had spells with Chelsea and Fulham, but Arsenal eventually won the race for him and he joined the club around the same time Per Mertesacker became academy manager.

A boyhood Arsenal fan, the 18-year-old grew up a 15-minute drive from the club’s Hale End academy.

Heaven’s family are from north London and he has admitted his mother cried when he signed for Arsenal.

He originally played as a midfielder and penned scholarship terms with the club a year early after impressing for their youth sides.

The centre-back was part of the Arsenal squad that toured the US this summer and he caught the eye.

Along with Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri, he has now become more involved in first-team training but is yet to sign pro terms with Arsenal.

A tall, powerful and left-footed defender, Heaven featured regularly in the UEFA Youth League last season.

He was also named on the bench for Arsenal in their Champions League last-16 first leg at Porto.

Jack Porter (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Could be handed a shock start against Bolton due to Arsenal being short on options in the goalkeeper department.

David Raya is an injury doubt, back-up goalkeeper Neto is cup tied and No3 option Tommy Setford is out with a hip issue.

Porter is only 16 but he is highly thought of by Arsenal and he signed scholarship terms with them back in the summer.

He has trained with the first team before and was part of the squad that travelled to Manchester City on Sunday. Porter was also on the bench for Arsenal’s draw at Atalanta last Thursday.

He joined Arsenal in 2020 and has represented England at youth level, with the Gunners describing him as a confident goalkeeper on and off the pitch.

Porter has earned praise for his ability on the ball and he played for the Under-18s before signing as a scholar.

Josh Nichols (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The right-back had trials at Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham before joining Arsenal at the age of eight.

Growing up, Nichols was a striker - and that was the position he was first scouted by West Ham - but he quickly transitioned to being a winger.

A boyhood Arsenal fan, he signed his first professional contract with the club in the summer before going on their tour to the US.

Nichols performed solidly there and showed how he has now developed into an attacking full-back.

He made 31 appearances for Arsenal’s academy sides last season, including all six group games in the UEFA Youth League.