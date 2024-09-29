FIU outlasts Louisiana Tech for 17-10 win in a Conference USA opener

MIAMI (AP) — Keyone Jenkins threw a touchdown pass to Eric Rivers and Lexington Joseph scored on the ground to lead Florida International to a 17-10 victory over Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA opener for both teams Saturday night.

FIU (2-3, 1-0) led 14-0 after Jenkins' 10-yard touchdown pass to Rivers in the first quarter and Joseph's 6-yard run early in the third.

A key moment came in the first half when FIU stopped Louisiana Tech on downs after four straight rushes from the 1-yard line to end an 8 1/2-minute drive. On fourth down, officials signaled a touchdown but the decision was overturned after a review.

The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) rallied within four points behind Jimmy Holiday's 5-yard rushing TD and Buck Buchanan's 34-yard field goal later in the third quarter. Alejandro Prado made it a touchdown's difference with a 25-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter for the Panthers.

Louisiana Tech started its final possession at its own 42 with 2:45 left but the drive ended on downs at the Panthers' 36.

Jenkins threw for 208 yards, Rivers had 97 yards receiving and Joseph 73 yards rushing for FIU.

Evan Bullock threw for 218 yards and Marlion Jackson had 81 yards receiving for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press